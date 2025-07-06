Shure’s MV series of mics continues to expand. Today, I am going to give you a first look into the dynamic MV7i (US$389) USB-C microphone, where the final letter in the model name is for Interface, i.e. a place to connect an external audio source via the XLR/1/4″ combo jack input and combine it with the main mic for a live broadcast or recording. That external audio source can be any XLR microphone, whether it requires phantom power or not. Alternatively, it can be an instrument via a TS (tip-sleeve) 1/4″ unbalanced plug or a line-level stereo TRS source via the same XLR/1/4″ combo jack input. When the source is a balanced microphone, the MV7i gives us the choice of mono (for live broadcasting and/or live-to-drive recording), multitrack recording (if you have the time and inclination to polish the tracks in post) or a stereo live broadcast/recording, where the MV7i’s microphone is centered on top of the stereo image of the line-level unbalanced source. Ahead, I’ll cover different possible use-cases for the MV7i, and describe the one I recently used for an interview with Colombian attorney Nancy López for a CapicúaFM podcast episode and also embedded below.

I used the MV7i only for the interview for my own voice, not for the guest’s voice nor for the rest of the episode with my voice. The interview begins at 3:16.

The guest, attorney Nancy López of Bogotá, Colombia had her voice captured by the ≈U$73 FiFine K688 dynamic microphone’s XLR output (which I reviewed in 2023), which fed the XLR input of the MV7i.

I must clarify that the only XLR connection on the MV7i a female input, so the only output which is intented to be used for recording or live broadcast is its USB-output, which in this case fed one of the three USB-C inputs of my MacBook Pro M4. The other output of the MV7i is a 3.5 mm stereo jack, which fed my isolating headphones, the RØDE NTH-100 (32 ohms) reviewed in 2022.

MV7i quality, unique benefits and justification of its price

The sound quality of the MV7i is the same as with the prior MV7 and MV7+, together with its Shure signature sound, which can be adjusted via its DSP via Shure software, as with the other MV7 series mics. However, MV7i’s DSP also includes the Digital Popper Stopper (to reduce plosives digitally) and live noise reduction, which were not present with the original MV7. (Both of these two features may be activated or deactivated individually.)

Where the MV7i really shows off is with its built-in interface which allows sending two audio sources via USB to the host computer, tablet or smartphone over a single USB-C. As indicated in the introductory paragraph, when the source is a balanced microphone, the MV7i (together with free Motiv Mix software) gives us the choice of mono (for live broadcasting and/or live-to-drive recording), multitrack recording (if you have the time and inclination to polish the tracks in post) or a stereo live broadcast/recording, where the MV7i’s microphone is centered on top of the stereo image of the line-level unbalanced source.

For the interview I did with Colombian attorney Nancy López for a CapicúaFM podcast episode, I chose to record multitrack. However, I know from other testing that the Shure SmartGate does work very well, beyond the human factors (coughing, sneezing and other involuntary noises) where having a multitrack recording can be more valuable, if there is time and desire to edit, which is what I did in the case of the aforementioned interview. That’s why, I would only use the SmartGate for a live broadcast or live-to-drive, when there is no time or inclination to edit later.

My multiple articles about Shure Motiv Mix

See my multiple articles about the very powerful Shure Motiv Mix desktop software here.

Situations where the MV7i easily justifies its price

Since the Motiv Mix desktop software can happily accept up to five (5) USB mics simultaneously, even «foreign» ones (i.e. not from Shure), I believe that the cases where the MV7i justifies its price is when more USB mics are to be connected simultaneously than the number of native internal USB ports on the host device (and when it is not desirable to invoke the cost and complexity of a very high quality powered USB hub) or when it is desired to record/live broadcast from a mobile device like a smartphone or tablet, with two microphone sources feeding the single USB connection on the host device.

To give you some examples, although the MacBook Pro M4 laptop fortunately has a relatively generous three USB-C ports (enough for direct connection of up to three USB-C mics of a much lower price each, as long as no other USB devices must be connected), the current MacBook Air only has two USB-C ports. All tablets and smartphones I have ever seen have a single USB-C port.

Conclusions

Especially for situations when it is desired to take advantage of an existing XLR microphone and/or when there is a shortage of USB ports on the host device, the Shure MV7i is compelling beyond its signature Shure sound and other DSP features covered within this article. For more information, visit Filmtools.

