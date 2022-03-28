Whether (or not) your family name is Alcántara or you work on top secret projects at the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil, you’ll love the Alcantara material in the NTH-100 headphones.

After several months of non-disclosure agreement/silence and several weeks of daily use, I am delighted to share my review of RØDE’s just announced NTH-100 professional passive-isolating headphones. I find the new US$149 NTH-100 to be amazingly comfortable. According to RØDE, it has been many decades in development. The name of the special material used for the cushions/pads will sound familiar to Spaniards, Hispanics and even Brazilians. There are many details to share, including its removable cable, impedance, and other specs, so let’s begin.

In this article

The cushions material is Alcantara, not Altántara or Alcântara

Underneath the Alcantara

Removable cable and other included accessories

The impedance in ohms

User replaceable components

Why passive isolation is better than active noise canceling

From the press release

Conclusions

The cushions material is Alcantara, not Altántara or Alcântara

If you are Castilian-speaking or are otherwise connected with many Hispanic people, you might immediately think that someone mispronounced Alcántara (al-CAHN-tah-rah), which is both a surname (last name) and the name of a municipality in the province of Cáceres, Extremadura, Spain.

The Alcántara surname was made even more known thanks the the internationally famous TV series Cuéntame cómo pasó (Tell me how it happened) from TVE (Televisión Española), where the Alcántara family (illustrated above) has at least six characters bearing that last name: Antonio Alcántara, Carlos Alcántara, Diana Alcántara, María Alcántara, Miguel Alcántara and Toni Alcántara.

If you are Brazilian, you might even think that someone mispronounced Alcântara, which is part of the name of the Alcântara Space Center (i.e. the Brazilian NASA, illustrated above) in the city of Alcântara, located on Brazil’s northern Atlantic coast, in the state of Maranhão. Those two proparoxytonic names, Alcántara and Alcântara, have the emphasis on the third-to-last syllable (i.e. the second one). On the other hand, the luxurious material used in the NTH-100’s cushions is properly spelled without any accent mark or diacritical mark. It’s simply Alcantara and must be pronounced emphasizing the second-to last (or third) syllable (al-cahn-TAH-rah), whether you are pronouncing it in Castilian, English, Italian or Portuguese. Ryan Burke pronounces it correctly in this official video:



As I learned from RØDE and then further research, Alcantara is an ultra-high quality material that is typically used in sports cars and high-end fashion. With a wonderful authentic Australian accent, RØDE states:

Supremely soft to the touch and highly breathable, it enhances the sensory experience from the moment the headphones are put on.

My further research indicates that Alcantara was first developed in the 1970s by Miyoshi Okamoto and initially manufactured by the Italian company Alcantara. Alcantara is produced by combining an advanced spinning process (producing very low denier bicomponent “islands-in-the-sea” fiber) and chemical and textile production processes (needle punching, buffing, impregnation, extraction, finishing, dyeing, etc.) which interact with each other.

Underneath the Alcantara…

Underneath the Alcantara is a layer of CoolTech gel (a RØDE trademark), which absorbs and dissipates heat, actively cooling the head and ears to significantly reduce wearing fatigue. This is a key feature for people who often find themselves in lengthy live broadcast sessions, recording sessions or editing sessions. Now we know that the secret sauce is to combine Alcantara with CoolTech.

Removable cable and other included accessories

The included, removable cable is straight (my favorite since it’s lighter than a coiled cable) and measures 2.4 meters (7 feet, 10 inches) with a standard 3.5mm TRS at each end. Alternate cables are available from rode, including a shorter 1.2m (3′11″) and colored variants (pink, green, orange and blue).There are many reasons why it’s important to have a removable cable from headphones, with a female 3.5 mm TRS connector:

To change the length or style of a cable

To replace the cable if it ever breaks

I applaud RØDE not only for making the cable detachable, but also for making it universal on either side of the NTH-100.

Also included are a storage pouch, a 3.5mm to 1/4” adaptor for use with certain professional audio equipment (especially if you are invited as a guest in a traditional AM/FM radio station, as I have many times), and a set of colored ID rings for easy cable identification (hown below, these are matched to the channel colors of the RØDECaster Pro and RØDE Connect).

The impedance, in ohms

Weeks before I received the official press release from RØDE, one of the first questions I asked was about the impedance in ohms. I know that a certain group of audiophiles prefer very high impedance headphones, and I was afraid that perhaps RØDE might have decided to appease that group. I was ecstatic to know that RØDE did not appease them, and made the NTH-100 with 32 ohms. I know cases where people bought very high impedance headphones, only to discover that they were nearly silent when connecting to their professional audio production gear, even at maximum volume. I was happily relieved to discover that RØDE chose 32 ohms for practical reasons. In fact, I’ll be covering that situation in an upcoming article, called Which headphones/impedance headphones for 32-bit recorders? Be sure to be on my mailing list to be notified when I publish it.

User replaceable components

The headbands and earpad cushions are user replaceable. Contact RØDE regarding replacement if required.

Why passive isolation is better than active noise canceling

Passive isolation is better for audio-video production since active noise canceling technology tends to add latency (delay) which means that we can have problems with lip sync. According to RØDE , the NTH-100 has a sound signature similar to open back headphones but with all the advantages of closed-backs, including superior passive attenuation of external noise and no issues with spill when recording in close proximity to a microphone. I personally have never owned an open back set of headphones, but I know I liked the sound of the NTH-100.

From the press release (with authentic Australian spellings)

RØDE has announced its highly anticipated debut into the headphone market with the NTH-100 professional over-ear headphones. Combining exceptional sonic performance with revolutionary features for superior comfort, topped off by the iconic style and peerless quality that RØDE is renowned for, the NTH-100s promise an audio experience that inspires creativity.

KEY FEATURES:

Custom-matched drivers that deliver an incredibly accurate frequency response and low distortion – ideal for critical listening in all content creation applications

Precision-engineered acoustic construction optimised for exceptional detail and clarity

Alcantara® earcup and headband cushions for superior comfort

Unique ergonomic earcups with memory foam cushions for excellent noise isolation andrevolutionary CoolTech™ gel for reducing fatigue

Fully adjustable headband with FitLok™ locking system for a tailored feel

Rugged, hard-wearing construction and modular design for unmatched durability

Designed and made using high-grade components in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia

“The NTH-100s are the culmination of decades of passion and immersion in audio,” says RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. “We developed these headphones from the ground up with avid attention to every detail and an obsession with perfection, and we are incredibly proud of the outcome. It is with absolute confidence that I say the NTH-100s are the best in their class. If you’re a creator looking for your first headphones or a seasoned professional still on the hunt for the perfect cans, your search is over.”

AUDIO AS IT’S MEANT TO BE HEARD

Every aspect of the NTH-100s has been meticulously crafted to deliver exceptional sonic

performance for critical listening, from monitoring to mixing to mastering. They are ideal for all forms of content creation at home, in the studio or in the field, including music production, podcasting and livestreaming, location recording, and video production or editing.

The NTH-100s feature custom-matched 40mm dynamic drivers that have been painstakingly crafted to deliver an extremely accurate frequency response and exceptional clarity. Their design is based around a custom voice coil with a four-layer ultra-high-tension aluminium alloy as its core, which is coupled to an ultra-stiff triple-layer Mylar® diaphragm. Together with a rare-earth neodymium magnet, these high-grade components ensure optimal acoustic and electrical performance for extremely low levels of distortion and a highly accurate response across a broad frequency range.

These characteristics are further enhanced by the unique contoured earcup construction. This ergonomic design has been precision-engineered to not only be extremely comfortable but also acoustically optimal, eliminating standing modes and frequency resonances for a more immersive listening experience. The earcups also feature high-density memory foam for excellent noise isolation.

The NTH-100s are remarkably natural-sounding headphones, with a sound signature akin to openbacks but with all the advantages of closed-backs, including superior passive attenuation of external noise and no issues with spill when recording in close proximity to a microphone. They are precision crafted to retain every detail and every nuance of sound they produce. In other words, audio as it’s meant to be heard.

THE MOST COMFORTABLE HEADPHONES EVER

As well as sounding exceptional, the NTH-100s are supremely comfortable. They have been optimised for long-format content creation, with several innovative features designed to reduce fatigue, even during the most arduous sessions.

The NTH-100s feature luxurious Alcantara® on the earpads and headband. This is an ultra-highquality material that is typically utilised in sports cars and high-end fashion. Supremely soft to the touch and highly breathable, it enhances the sensory experience from the moment the headphones are put on. Underneath the Alcantara is a layer of our revolutionary CoolTech™ gel, which absorbs and dissipates heat, actively cooling the head and ears to significantly reduce wearing fatigue. This is an invaluable feature for creators who often find themselves in lengthy recording sessions, from audio engineers and producers to podcasters and streamers. Fatigue is further reduced by the balanced frequency response and low distortion levels of the NTH-100s.

In addition to delivering optimal acoustic performance, the unique ergonomic design of the earcups ensures maximum comfort. The cups are contoured to the shape of the ears, with bi-directional movement and memory foam giving the headphones a custom-fit feel for any head size or shape (even for people who wear glasses). The headband is fully adjustable and features our innovative FitLok™ locking system, which secures the earcups in place, so they feel exactly the same every time they are worn. Tailored comfort for every creator.

HIGHLY FUNCTIONAL, HIGHLY DURABLE

The NTH-100s are packed with functional features that every creator needs from a pair of headphones. This includes cable attachments on both earcups so the cable can be positioned where is most comfortable and convenient; a high-quality locking connector for each attachment, ensuring complete security if the cable is tugged or pulled; easy left and right earcup identification, with luminous letters, colour-coding and braille; and more.

Each pair comes with a high-quality 2.4m (7′10″) straight black cable that is lightweight and unobtrusive, with 1.2m (3′11″) and coloured variants (pink, green, orange and blue) available separately. Also included are a storage pouch, a 3.5mm to 1/4” adaptor for use with professional audio equipment, and a set of coloured ID rings for easy cable identification (these are matched to the channel colours of the RØDECaster Pro and RØDE Connect).

The design of the NTH-100s is instantly iconic, with clean lines and sleek finishes. They are also built to withstand the rigours of creating day in, day out. Every pair is made in RØDE’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia using high-grade materials: the headband is high strength spring steel with a durable, scratch-resistant coating; the Alcantara headband and earpads are highly durable and easy to clean, and the easy-roll cable is extremely resistant to wear and tear.

These components are also user-replaceable and can be taken off and swapped out in seconds. This modular design ensures maximum longevity, even with vigorous daily use over many years. The FitLok headband also minimises movement, further enhancing durability.

Decades in the making, the RØDE NTH-100 headphones are finally here. You can be sure it was worth the wait.

###END OF QUOTED PRESS RELEASE ITEMS###.

Image credits

Images that are not about the Alcántara family or the Alcântara Space Center are courtesy of RØDE.

Conclusions

I loved the NTH-100s and it has become my go-to headphones in the studio. For more information on the NTH-100, visit rode.com/nth-100

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Some of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDE . So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.