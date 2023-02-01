I was astounded by the voice quality, plosive rejection (without extra fuss) and natural breathing of the NTH-Mic of the NTH-100M package.

Almost a year ago, I reviewed the RØDE NTH-100 isolating studio headphones. I had a great time explaining the differences between its high-end Elcantara fabric (without any accent mark) and Alcántara (with an accent mark), which is a surname, a municipality in Spain and part of the name of a space center in Brazil. I recapped those things in the test recordings you’ll hear. Although I received it many weeks ago under non-disclosure, today is the day that RØDE lifted the embargo on the headset version, which includes the natural sounding and very comfortable NTH-100 headphones, a plugin microphone called the NTH-Mic (which is available for those who already own the NTH-100 headphones) and accessories. I was astounded with how good the test recordings I made. I say that because of the general voice quality, plosive rejection without any extra fuss and the natural breathing. All three have been major challenges with most other head microphones available before now.

In this article

Link to my original review of the NTH-100 headphones

General advantages of a head mounted mic over a standard studio mic

General disadvantages of a head mounted mic over a standard studio mic (at least before now)

General advantages of a head mounted mic over a lavalier

Official specifications

What comes in the box

Test recordings, including a comparison with a comparison with a dynamic studio microphone

With a head mounted mic, you can completely eliminate several accessories which are generally required with a standard studio mic: a boom arm/stand and a shock mount.

In the case of a headset (which includes both a microphone and an earpiece as in the case of the NTH-100M), a separate isolating headset is also eliminated.

With a head mounted mic, the user’s mic technique is alleviated since the distance between the microphone and the mouth of the individual speaking stays constant even when the individual moves around.

Visually, a head mounted mic is sometimes preferred over a very prominent studio mic for a television show. This point is a question of personal taste (since some TV shows do have a prominent studio mic and others don’t), and this aesthetic decision is not applicable to a radio show.

To send to a remote guest or co-host who is not tech savvy.

General disadvantages of a head mounted mic over a standard studio mic (at least before now)

The sound quality of most head mounted microphones I have ever reviewed (at least before now) has never been as good as a standard studio microphone used with proper mic technique. With the NTH-100M, the quality of the included NTH-Mic may be the closest I have ever found to date.

General advantages of a head mounted mic over a lavalier

Because a head mounted microphone with a boom is placed much closer to the mouth, it naturally has a much higher signal-to-room noise ratio than a lavalier placed on the speaker’s clothing.

The above observation also means that (in the case of multiple head mounted mics in a single studio), there will be more isolation and therefore less crosstalk/bleed between microphones than with multiple lavalier microphones in the same studio.

A head mounted microphone is generally much less susceptible to mechanical noises when the individual moves around while seated, when slapping the chest to express emotion, when walking around during a presentation or in the case of an aerobic instructor. However, it is critical to have strain relief on the cable which is connected to the headset or at least to have plenty of slack.

Official specifications

Acoustic & Electrical

Transducer Size – 40 mm

Operating Principle

NTH-100 – Dynamic

NTH-Mic – Permanently polarized

Active Electronics

JFET impedance converter

Polar Pattern – Omnidirectional

Frequency Response

NTH-100 – 5Hz – 35Khz

NTH-Mic – 20Hz – 20kHz

Signal-to-Noise Ratio – 67dB

Equivalent Noise Level (A-Weighted) – 27dBA Typical

Maximum SPL

106dB SPL RMS (Plug-In Power, 1% THD)

123dB SPL RMS (Plug-In Power, 10% THD)

Maximum Output Level – 307mV (@ 1kHz, 10% THD into 1KΩ load)

Headphone impedance – 32Ω

Sensitivity

NTH-100 – 110dB/V

NTH-Mic – 38dB re 1 Volt/Pascal (12.59 mV @ 94 dB SPL) +/- 3 dB @ 1kHz

Maximum Input Power – 1700mW, 1% THD @ 1kHz

Ear Coupling – Circumaural

Ambient Noise Attenuation

20dBA

Connection Type

NTH-100 – Dual TRRS Cable Attachments

NTH-Mic – 3.5mm bayonet jack (for NTH-100)

Dynamic Range – 92dB @ max input

Mechanical

Dimensions (millimeters)

NTH-100 – Length: 80 Width: 190 Height: 188

NTH-Mic – Length: 123 Height: 40 Depth: 17

Weight (grams)

NTH-100 – 350

NTH-Mic – 5

Cable Length (millimeters) 2400

What comes in the box

Test recordings

Isolated simultaneous recording of the NTH-Mic mounted onto the NTH-100 headphones, flat (no processing other than normalization)

Isolated simultaneous recording of the NTH-Mic mounted onto the NTH-100 headphones, with mild noise reduction from Hindenburg Pro)

Isolated simultaneous recording of the SL-40 from FDUCE, flat (no processing other than normalization)

Isolated simultaneous recording of the SL-40 from FDUCE, with mild noise reduction from Hindenburg Pro)

Conclusions

I was astounded with how good the test recordings I made with the NTH-100M and NTH-Mic. I say that because of the general voice quality, plosive rejection without any extra fuss and the natural breathing. All three have been major challenges with most other head microphones available before now. Together with the natural, flat and comfort of the NTH-100, it makes a great combination. The NTH-100M and NTH-Mic are shipping worldwide now. The NTH-100M headset combo is available for U$189 and the NTH-Mic (for prior owners of the NTH-100) is available for U$59. To find out more, visit rode.com/nth-100m.

