Less than a month ago, I published my review of the US$149 Wireless Micro system, including a video with Memo Sauceda. Now, RØDE has just released the third generation of the Wireless GO for about double (US$299), although including inboard 32-bit float recording. Naturally, you’ll want to know the intricate differences between these two compelling systems, so ahead you’ll find a detailed comparison chart, since at first they seem so similar.
Key features
Here are key features of the Wireless Go (Gen 3):
- Dual-channel compact wireless microphone system
- RØDE’s state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption for crystal-clear, stable audio at ranges up to 260 meters (line of sight)
- Over 40 hours of 32-bit float on-board recording for the recovery of clipped or quiet audio files
- Intelligent GainAssist technology, flexible output gain control and safety channel for ensuring pristine audio when recording direct to camera
- Universal compatibility with cameras, smartphones and computers for ultimate flexibility
- Locking lavalier connectors for complete security and peace of mind
- Headphone monitoring with on-board level control
- Automatic plug-in power detect for extended battery life
- Easy configuration on a computer or smartphone via RØDE Central
- Bright LCD display and intuitive controls for quickly and easily adjusting settings on-the-fly
- Compatible with all RØDE Series IV devices, including RØDEcaster Pro II and Duo, RØDECaster Video, Wireless PRO, Interview PRO and more
Here is the comparison chart I prepared:
|Number of transmitters included in kit
|
2
|
2
|3.5 mm TRS input on transmitter for external microphone instead of internal mic
|
No,
just use the built-in mics.
|
Yes, locking
|Range
|
100 meters (line of site)
|
260 meters (line of sight)
|Autonomy (battery life per charge)
|
7 hours
|
7 hours
|User-replaceable batteries
|
No
|
No
|Direct-dock to smartphone or tablet
|
Yes,
|
No,
|Analog connection to standalone camera
|
No.
|
Yes,
|Headphone output for audio confidence from receiver
|
No.
The only confidence will be the onscreen VU meter,
|
Yes
|Inboard 32-bit float recording
|
No
|
40 hours
|Compatible with Series IV RØDE Devices, including newer RØDECaster models and the handheld Interview PRO (reviewed here)
|
No
(at least not with the current firmware)
|
Yes
|Charger-case
|
Included
|
Optional
|Price
|
US$149
|
US$299
Conclusions
Both the Wireless Micro (reviewed here) and the just released Wireless Go (Gen 3) offer a tremendous value offering. Please analyze the comparison chart carefully to help you make the best decision possible for your specific situation. There are many details covered there to consider.
