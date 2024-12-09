Production

Yes, RØDE has released yet another wireless microphone system within less than a month.

Allan Tépper
December 9, 2024
Less than a month ago, I published my review of the US$149 Wireless Micro system, including a video with Memo Sauceda. Now, RØDE has just released the third generation of the Wireless GO for about double (US$299), although including inboard 32-bit float recording. Naturally, you’ll want to know the intricate differences between these two compelling systems, so ahead you’ll find a detailed comparison chart, since at first they seem so similar.

Key features

Here are key features of the Wireless Go (Gen 3):

  • Dual-channel compact wireless microphone system
  • RØDE’s state-of-the-art Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission with 128-bit encryption for crystal-clear, stable audio at ranges up to 260 meters (line of sight)
  • Over 40 hours of 32-bit float on-board recording for the recovery of clipped or quiet audio files
  • Intelligent GainAssist technology, flexible output gain control and safety channel for ensuring pristine audio when recording direct to camera
  • Universal compatibility with cameras, smartphones and computers for ultimate flexibility
  • Locking lavalier connectors for complete security and peace of mind
  • Headphone monitoring with on-board level control
  • Automatic plug-in power detect for extended battery life
  • Easy configuration on a computer or smartphone via RØDE Central
  • Bright LCD display and intuitive controls for quickly and easily adjusting settings on-the-fly
  • Compatible with all RØDE Series IV devices, including RØDEcaster Pro II and Duo, RØDECaster Video, Wireless PRO, Interview PRO and more
RØDE Wireless GO (Gen 3) w/inboard 32-bit float recording-compared w/Wireless Micro 5
Above, Wireless Go (Gen 3) inside of the optional Charger Case+.

 

 

Here is the comparison chart I prepared:

Wireless Micro
system

Wireless Go (Gen 3)
system
Number of transmitters included in kit

2
each with built-in microphone
and included windscreens

2
each with built-in microphone
and included windscreens
3.5 mm TRS input on transmitter for external microphone instead of internal mic

No,

just use the built-in mics.

Yes, locking
Range

100 meters (line of site)

260 meters (line of sight)
Autonomy (battery life per charge)

7 hours
which extends to 21 hours with the included charger case

7 hours
which extends to 21 hours with the optional charger case
User-replaceable batteries

No

No
Direct-dock to smartphone or tablet

Yes,
USB-C or Lightning
(model dependent)

No,
via cable
Analog connection to standalone camera

No.
This means that the Wireless Micro is only for smartphones or tablets with their built-in cameras, unless you want to record dual-system audio, where the Wireless Micro audio-only is recorded on a smartphone or tablet using the free RØDE Reporter app and later synchronized with the video shot with your standalone camera. In that case, you should record scratch audio with your standalone camera to facilitate autosynching later using apps that facilitate that, like Adobe Premiere CC, Apple’s Final Cut Pro or Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Yes,
separate from the digital output via USB-C.
Headphone output for audio confidence from receiver

No.

The only confidence will be the onscreen VU meter,
as discussed in the review.

Yes
Inboard 32-bit float recording

No

40 hours
Compatible with Series IV RØDE Devices, including newer RØDECaster models and the handheld Interview PRO (reviewed here)

No

(at least not with the current firmware)

Yes
Charger-case

Included
Provides two full recharges for up to 21 hours of use.

Optional
Charge Case+
US$89
Provides two full recharges for up to 21 hours of use and allows simultaneous data access to the complete system for transferring recordings, adjusting settings and updating firmware.
Price

US$149

US$299

 

Conclusions

Both the Wireless Micro (reviewed here) and the just released Wireless Go (Gen 3) offer a tremendous value offering. Please analyze the comparison chart carefully to help you make the best decision possible for your specific situation. There are many details covered there to consider.

Memo Sauceda

Excellent table comparing both models, it helps with the decision depending on your needs

0
Reply

