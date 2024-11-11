Here is my review of the new US$149 Wireless Micro kit from RØDE, which I am releasing a nanosecond after the strict embargo lifted. I thank RØDE for continuing to send products under an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) until a designated date and time. With the Wireless Micro, RØDE has moved from «compact» to «micro». The kit is available either in black or white and in either Lightning connector (for classic iOS and iPadOS devices) or with USB-C (for anything recent). Either way, it mounts directly to the phone or tablet, without any cable required. I received and tested the black version with USB-C using the iPhone 16 Pro, thanks to Memo Sauceda. To celebrate RØDE’s acceptance to our request of 25p (25 progressive frames per second), we used that coveted framerate. On the other hand, our request for 50p, (aka 50 fps) is still pending.

The Wireless Micro kit includes a charging case which comes with the two microphone/transmitters and the receiver inside. It is necessary to remove protective tape before first use. The Wireless Micro Kit also includes 2 furry windscreens which we used during the test. I don’t find any way to store the windscreens inside of the charging case, so they need to be carried separately from the charging case.

The Wireless Micro system has impressive published specs, including a maximum SPL of 135 dB, a signal-to-noise ratio of 73dB and a rated distance of 100 meters (about 328 feet). The rated operating time is 7 hours which extends to 21 hours with the included charging case. However, the batteries inside the transmitters are unfortunately not changeable by the user.

Although we used RØDE Capture to make our test recordings, we did confirm that other apps like Blackmagic Camera indeed recognize and receive a signal from the Wireless Micro, so you are not limited to using the RØDE Capture app if you prefer to use a different one.

The Wireless Micro system uses intelligent GainAssist technology, which we already covered in prior wireless devices from RØDE.

The above test recording was recorded in Split mode (not Merged mode) so I would be able mute Memo’s microphone track whenever he wasn’t speaking or applauding. No filtering was applied in post-production, only normalization. For true live or live-to-drive applications, the RØDE Capture app offers the Merged mode.

As covered in much more detail in my Interview PRO review, there is a tendency in certain recent devices to eliminate audio confidence monitoring in favor of visual confidence only. That began with the Interview PRO and continued with the Wireless Micro. Fortunately, the results have been great.

Conclusions

The Wireless Micro kit from RØDE shows the RODE’s continuing dedication to innovation. The total price of only US$149 and the ease of setup will make it attractive to those who want to do dual camera/dual microphone recording with a single interviewer/operator, even one who isn’t a technical expert.

