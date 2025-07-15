We have seen free firmware upgrades that unlock secret features, but this is a physical hardware upgrade too.

RØDE has just announced the launch of the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver, a powerful new addition to the Wireless Micro ecosystem (see my prior review and other coverage here). Offered as a bonus inclusion for all Wireless Micro users, this latest innovation provides the flexibility to seamlessly switch from smartphone to camera setups, delivering pristine wireless audio from casual shoots to professional productions.

Designed for creators who demand simplicity, versatility, and impeccable sound, the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver is a compact on-camera solution that supports dual-channel wireless audio. It pairs effortlessly with up to two Wireless Micro transmitters and boasts universal camera compatibility. With user-friendly features like intuitive gain control, intelligent plug-in power detection for extended battery life, and best-in-class range, it’s the ideal companion for filmmakers and content creators working on-set or in the field.

«We know today’s creators are working across a wide range of devices,» said Damien Wilson, CEO of RØDE. «By extending the Wireless Micro’s functionality and offering the Camera Receiver as an additional creative solution, we’re once again delivering on our unwavering mission to deliver accessible, professional tools that evolve with the needs of modern content creation.»

This milestone is the latest in a series of accolades and advancements for the Wireless Micro. Recently crowned Rolling Stone’s Best Microphone of 2025, it was recognised as RØDE’s most accessible wireless system to date – praised for its ultra-compact form factor, intuitive design, and professional sound quality. Its capabilities were further expanded with the recent introduction of Bluetooth functionality for iOS devices via Direct Connect, enabled through the RØDE Capture app.

Available in black or white, with USB-C or Lightning configurations, and bundled with a pocket-sized charging case offering up to 21 hours of battery life, the Wireless Micro has cemented its reputation as a revolutionary tool for content creators – now further enhanced by the addition of the newly announced Camera Receiver.

To claim a bonus Wireless Micro Camera Receiver, existing Wireless Micro users, and new customers in the United States, can simply register their product at account.rode.com and pay a small shipping fee, with no charge for the product itself. New customers purchasing the Wireless Micro from rode.com in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe have the option to add the Camera Receiver to their order at no extra cost.

Designed and manufactured in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia, the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver exemplifies the brand’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and creator-focused solutions – reaffirming an ambition to simplify the creative process while delivering professional quality and value.

Key features

Ultra-compact on-camera receiver compatible with up to two Wireless Micro transmitters

Best-in-class line of sight range for optimal flexibility in dynamic environments

Universal camera compatibility

Plug-in power detect for extended battery life during long shooting sessions

Dedicated gain control for perfectly balanced audio-in levels

Super compact, ultra-lightweight form factor with a sleek design for seamless integration into any camera setup

Designed and manufactured in RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia

RØDE’s Wireless Micro Camera Receiver ships worldwide and is available as a bonus inclusion for new and existing Wireless Micro users. New customers can purchase the Wireless Micro for US$149.

For more information, visit the Wireless Micro Camera Receiver product page.

