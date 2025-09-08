RØDE has just announced significant price reductions across its acclaimed wireless microphone lineup. Designed and engineered at RØDE’s state-of-the-art facilities in Sydney, Australia, the Wireless Micro and Wireless GO (Gen 3) will see their retail prices cut by 33%, now available at US$99 and US$199 respectively, while the flagship Wireless PRO will receive a 25% price reduction, bringing its new retail price to US$299. These adjustments come at a time when cost-of-living pressures are felt globally, ensuring more creators than ever can access the best audio tools without compromise.

«Professional audio shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for the few,» said RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. «When more creators have access to tools that truly elevate their craft, the entire creative community benefits. It’s our responsibility to break down budgetary barriers to make world-class audio accessible to everyone, and these price reductions are a clear demonstration of that commitment.»

Wireless Micro

Named Rolling Stone’s Best Microphone of 2025, the Wireless Micro is RØDE’s smallest and sleekest wireless microphone system to date. Delivering pristine audio through two discreet and ultra-lightweight transmitters, it comes with a pocket-sized charging case that provides up to 21 hours of battery life. Originally tailored for smartphone creators with both USB-C and Lightning configurations, plus Bluetooth connectivity for iOS users, a free redeemable Camera Receiver has since expanded its application to professional setups. At its new US$99 price point, the Wireless Micro now delivers unmatched value in its category.

Wireless GO (Gen 3)

Building on the success of its predecessors, the Wireless GO (Gen 3) sets a new benchmark for compact wireless systems. Featuring 32-bit float on-board recording, intelligent GainAssist technology, flexible connectivity with cameras, smartphones and computers, and availability in a vibrant array of colours, it’s the perfect tool for creators who demand flawless audio in any setting. At US$199, it delivers professional features at a price point that redefines accessibility in its class.

Wireless PRO

The Wireless PRO is RØDE’s most powerful wireless microphone system, designed for filmmakers and professional content creators. With groundbreaking features like 32-bit float on-board recording, timecode capability for seamless post-production synchronisation, and a comprehensive pro accessory kit, the Wireless PRO offers unmatched flexibility and performance in a compact form factor. At US$299, it places the industry’s most advanced wireless audio technology within reach of creators worldwide.

With these new price points, RØDE is making it easier than ever for creators at every stage of their journey to access premium wireless audio. Whether it’s the pocket-sized convenience of the Wireless Micro, the versatility of the Wireless GO (Gen 3), or the powerhouse performance of the Wireless PRO, world-class sound has never been more attainable.

The Wireless Micro is available to purchase now for US$99, the Wireless GO (Gen 3) for US$199, and the Wireless PRO for US$299. All products are shipping worldwide. To learn more about RØDE’s wireless range, visit the RØDE website here.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

None of the listed individuals or companies mentioned above has paid for this article. RØDE has sent Allan Tépper has sent review unitesfor the purposes of evaluations and reviews. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.