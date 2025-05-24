As has happened before, RØDE has awakened a two previously hidden features inside of its products.

RØDE has just announced a major firmware update for its Wireless Micro, introducing Direct Connect – a new feature that allows users to connect Wireless Micro transmitters directly to iOS devices without the need for a physical receiver. This is the same Wireless Micro we had reviewed back in November of 2024.

Available through the free RØDE Capture app, the Direct Connect function enables Wireless Micro transmitters to pair directly with iPhones via Bluetooth, eliminating the need for any additional hardware or accessories. This dramatically streamlines setup while preserving the pristine audio quality the Wireless Micro is known for.

«With Direct Connect, we’re making content creation more seamless than ever,” said Damien Wilson, CEO of RØDE. “It’s a direct response to what our users have been asking for – true wireless freedom, less hardware and complete control from their phone. We’re thrilled to bring this feature to the Wireless Micro as we continue leading the way in compact, professional audio solutions.»

In addition to Direct Connect, the update introduces several powerful enhancements within the RØDE Capture companion app. A brand-new noise reduction feature helps deliver even cleaner audio by minimizing background noise – perfect for recording in dynamic or uncontrolled environments. This setting can be toggled independently for each transmitter, giving users precise control over their sound.

For added versatility, creators now have the option to record in merged or split modes. In merged mode, audio from both transmitters is combined into a single, ready-to-publish stereo track; in split mode, each transmitter is recorded to a separate channel, offering greater flexibility during post-production. Finally, a new output gain control lets users easily adjust recording levels directly within the app, ensuring balanced audio every time.

The release of Direct Connect follows the Wireless Micro’s recent win as Best Microphone in Rolling Stone’s 2025 Audio Awards, a testament to its impact on the content creation landscape. Praised for its compact form factor, intuitive design, and professional sound quality, the Wireless Micro was recognised as RØDE’s most accessible wireless solution to date.

Available in black or white and in both USB-C and Lightning configurations, it includes a pocket-sized charging case offering up to 21 hours of battery life and remains compatible with a wide range of devices – now including wireless iOS pairing via Direct Connect.

This powerful new functionality comes at no extra cost to users, now offering even greater value for creators looking to simplify their mobile setups without sacrificing sound quality.

Please note that the maximum range is still longer when using the included receiver. Also the greatest stability is achieved when using the included receiver.

RØDE’s Wireless Micro ships worldwide and is available to purchase for US$149. Direct Connect is available now on the RØDE Capture app via a free firmware update. For more information, visit rode.com.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

RØDE ofrece actualización gratuita para poder eliminar el receptor con ciertos equipos que cuentan con DienteAzul

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

RØDE has not paid for this article. RØDE has sent Allan Tépper units for review, including the Wireless Micro. Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.