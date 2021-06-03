Sigma updates firmware to full-frame Sigma fp

Sigma announces a bit of an update to their full-frame Sigma FP. Sigma FP’s firmware to Ver.3.00 ensures compatibility with the Sigma external electronic viewfinder and adds various functions found on the latest camera in the FP series, the SIGMA FP L. It also improves usability and performance and corrects some operational issues.

Sigma FP Ver.3.00

Adds new Color Modes “Powder Blue” and “Duotone”.

Adds the “Save/Load Settings” function whereby users are able to save and load the camera settings using a QR code.

Adds compatibility with the SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11.

Adds the “Automatic switch to the LCD monitor display” function whereby users are able to preview images and operate the menu on the camera’s LCD monitor while using the View button, MENU button and QS button etc., even when using the SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 with the monitor selector set to [EVF].

Adds the “Quick Focus Frame Shift” function whereby users are able to use the Rear Dial’s direction buttons to directly move the focus frame.

Adds “Custom Buttons” functions whereby users are able to assign their desired functions such as “Exposure Compensation” and “Depth of Field Preview” to the AEL button, Rear Dial (direction button), Tone Control button, Color Mode button and MODE (Shooting Mode) button.

Adds “LCD Off Mode” to the Display Mode settings whereby the LCD monitor turns off during shooting or when the camera is not in operation.

Adds a “Screenshot” feature whereby users are able to save any screen displayed on the LCD monitor as a still-image file.

Enables users to move the focus frame even when the image is enlarged during shooting in AF or MF.

Adds 24fps and 48fps frame rates (only at FHD resolution) in the Movie Record Setting.

Adds “KOMODO 6K” by RED Digital Cinema in the Director’s Viewfinder mode.

Adds a “Custom Frame” option to the Frame Guide function, enabling users to enter any desired aspect ratio or absolute size value on the image sensor.

Changes the specification to enable users to adjust the “Color Temperature” setting in “White balance” in custom 50K increments.

Improves AF operation to achieve better accuracy, stability and followability.

Enhances the “Flicker Control” function.

Improves the image quality of JPEG files.

Other various improvements.

SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11

It corrects the phenomenon whereby the SIGMA fp does not recognize an SSD when connected via a USB cable to the EVF-11’s SSD connector while the camera is turned on.

Additionally, SIGMA announced its new Dial/Button Conversion Service for the SIGMA FP. This for-fee customization service exclusively for the SIGMA FP. SIGMA converts certain parts of the FP to those of SIGMA FP L, the newest model from the FP series.

Rear Dial

The converted Rear Dial will give a firmer click feeling.

MODE button

Microphone/Cable Release Terminal Cover

The protruding edge that aided in pulling back the cover will be removed.

This service includes the following: