Canon Introduces the EOS C80 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera

Canon introduces its new EOS C80 cinema camera, which has a native RF mount and a full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor. Clearly, Canon is building around the C400, as the C80 appears to be a near-perfect B Camera compared to the C400.

6K Full-Frame Back-Illuminated Stacked CMOS Sensor

The Canon EOS C80 camera features a 6K full-frame, back-illuminated CMOS sensor with triple-base ISO, allowing the camera to deliver low-light performance in a wide range of lighting conditions. The base ISOs of 800, 3200, and 12,800 maximize the camera’s full dynamic range.

The EOS C80 camera also features Canon’s latest Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, Dual Pixel AF II. The back-illuminated stacked sensor’s positioning offers superb light-capturing efficiency, widening the area of the sensor that can be used for autofocusing. The sensor also empowers fast readout speed and 4K image quality from 6K oversampling.

12-G SDI and a Variety of Interfaces

In addition to moving to a full-frame sensor, the EOS C80 camera has also improved over its predecessor by adding 12G-SDI output, which enables the uncompressed transfer of your video signal with a secure cable connection.

The camera’s design includes various other interfaces, including HDMI, mini-XLR audio inputs, time code, built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity, and Ethernet. This internet connectivity enables the camera to be controlled remotely via our IP-based XC Protocol using Canon’s RemoteCamera Control Application (available for free on the Canon USA Website) or our Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone (available for free on the App Store).

Canon EOS C80 Compact Design

The compact and lightweight EOS C80 camera is suitable for drones, gimbals, tripods, or any configuration where compact size and light weight are important. To me, the most likely setup is on a gimbal.

The camera is ergonomically designed with a new, lightweight handle assembly. The Multi-function Shoe is just above the LCD screen, and the joystick controller provides easy control and menu navigation.

Canon EOS C80 Recording Options

The EOS C80 camera can record up to 6K 30P in Cinema RAW Light. Other recording options include our standard XF-AVC codec, which can record in 10-bit 4:2:2 with oversampling from the 6K sensor. Furthermore, autofocus is enabled when recording in slow or fast motion at up to 4K 120P.

Additionally, the EOS C80 camera has two more recording codecs, XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S. These formats were first introduced with the EOS C400 camera and feature an easy-to-manage naming system and folder structure while recording in the familiar MP4 format and preserving metadata.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon Cinema EOS C80 Full-Frame camera is scheduled to be available in November 2024 for an estimated retail price of around $5,499.00. For more information, please visit www.usa.canon.com.