Enhanced optical performance, AF speed and operability, are key features of the new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art lens, which also achieves a more compact size than the original.

SIGMA announced its new lens in the Art series, noting that “the advancement of optical design has shortened the total optical length, and the lens barrel has been made slimmer by thoroughly downsizing the zoom mechanism. In addition, the lens barrel has been downsized by placing buttons and switches directly on the lens barrel. The weight has been reduced by approximately 10% compared to the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. By driving the lightweight focus group with the high-thrust HLA, autofocus is significantly swifter than the original version.”

The company adds that “6 FLD glass elements, 2 SLD glass elements, and 5 double-sided aspheric lenses are used. Aberrations are highly corrected through advanced optical design made possible by advanced basic technologies in both design and manufacturing, including the use of new glass materials and aspherical lenses with thin walls and high degrees of asphericity. In particular, sagittal coma flare is heavily corrected to achieve MTF characteristics surpassing those of the highly-acclaimed 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. The high level of flare resistance also results in point images, such as stars, at the periphery of the image being closer to ideal points.”

Available for Sony E-mount and L-Mount

With a close-focusing distance of 6.7 inches (17cm) at the wide end at 1:2.7 magnification (close-focusing distance of 13.4 inches (34cm) with 1:4 magnification at 70mm) that adds to the versatility of this lens, the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art lens features a click/de-click and lockable aperture ring, along with an additional AF-L button for vertical orientation still or video capture, which are additional enhancements of this second-generation lens. The zoom lock switch, which disengages when zooming, is inherited from the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art. Manual focus can be switched between Linear and Non-linear response (L-Mount only.) A splash- and dust-resistant structure, plus water and oil-repellent coating on the front element, add to durability.

The new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN II | Art lens builds on the success and popularity of the original 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN | Art and offers an impressive upgrade with added features and performance in a more compact package that is perfect for working pros in both still and video applications. Offered in Sony E-mount and L-Mount, the lens will be available through authorized retailers in late May 2024 and will sell for $1,199.