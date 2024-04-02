Introduced as the perfect monopod, the Sirui SVM is for those who find a regular tripod too bulky and want the agility of a monopod but the same time the stability of a regular tripod.

Based on the popular Sirui P-424 tripod that was released a couple of years ago, the new Sirui SVM has a modular design which allows it to work as a tripod but also be used as a regular monopod or a table tripod.

Made of a carbon fiber fabric that makes the tripod strong, but also light and flexible and perfect for run ‘n gun shooting or relieving weight when using a larger telephoto lens, the Sirui SVM One-Step Height Adjustment Rapid Setup Modular Monopod is born to meet more shooting needs. Sirui launched previously the first product with Rapid System – SVT-75 One-Step Height Adjustment Carbon Fiber Tripod, which is widely recognized for its creative idea and fast operation. The new product is the logical step in the evolution of the system.

Back in 2017 PVC published a guide to video monopods showing models from different companies – Benro, Manfrotto and.. Sirui – that all had one thing in common: they all have feet, to help stabilize the camera for video. They’re video monopods.

This new flexible monopod from Sirui, which follows the same logic, works well in fast-moving situations and has a new patented twist-lock design that allows you to quickly extend or retract the tripod depending on the situation. The new Sirui SVM is equipped with a twist-lock lever that simultaneously releases and locks each section. The ergonomic design twist lock with rubber pad on it allows you to tighten or loosen this lock with less effort.

The modular design means that you can use it as it comes with the base, but with the push of a button you can detach the parts and use it as a regular monopod or as a table tripod. It can also be extended to get higher or to simulate drone flights or a camera crane, for example. The bottom part (tabletop tripod) has a ballhead with 36° all directions tilting that gives you a lot of flexibility.

The tripod is available in two versions, SVM145, which has a max height of 145cm, and SVM165, which extends to 165cm. And if the monopod is not high enough for some cases, the optional SVM-E extension rod (sold separately), can be added to help increase the height of this monopod by 30cm, ideal for higher shooting or simulating camera crane. Moreover, this extension rod works well with Rapid System. Recommended max load capacity for both models is 5 Kg.

The new Sirui SVM One-Step Height Adjustment Rapid Setup Modular Monopod is now available, with a suggested retail price of $249.00 for the SVM145 model and $299.00 for the SVM165. The optional extension rod costs $29.90.