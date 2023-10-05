Available in two versions, Pro and Lite, the new Sirui Rapid SVT-75 tripod introduces several innovative features that the company claims will help filmmakers work faster.

Sirui expands its professional range with a new tripod for filmmakers, the Sirui Rapid SVT-75, with a new “one Step” height adjustment design, making leg adjustments faster than it took you to read this.

After a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign – that will reach its end in a couple of days -, the Sirui Rapid SVT-75 tripod is ready to be distributed commercially. Designed to be a perfect match together with the new SVH15 fluid head, which provides stepless pan and tilt adjustments with smooth operation, the Sirui Rapid SVT-75 tripod features a counterbalance knob that offers seven settings based on camera rig weight, accommodating loads from 4 to 15kg. The pan and tilt locking levers effectively secure both axes in place. The head’s 90-degree tilt capability is ideal for top-down shots, and it includes two handles, making it suitable for various operations, especially when using remote lanc controls and follow focuses.

The biggest difference compared to a traditional twist-lock or flip-lock tripod is that the Sirui SVT-75 features a “one Step” height adjustment design, meaning you only need to pull an ergonomic flip-lock on each leg to set and lock the tripod. The Sirui rapid latches, made of aluminium, complement the round carbon fibre legs and incorporates user-friendly rubber grips. The tripod weighs 3.5kg (Lite version) without a spreader and boasts an impressive maximum load capacity of 25kg exceeding the needs of most modern camera setups.

The mid-level spreader adds stability and offers versatile adjustment options, attaching cleverly with a hook system. Removing the spreader enables leg locking at wider angles and can take the tripod as low as 21cm above the ground, ideal for low-angle shooting, while also reaching a maximum height of 153cm.

Quick-release system

Below the 75mm bowl for the head, 1/4 and 3/8” threads facilitate accessory attachment, such as monitors with articulated arms. The legs feature spikes for unstable terrain and secure rubber feet for flat surfaces, ensuring stability across various shooting conditions. A quick-release half-bowl handle (included in the Pro-version) at the bottom facilitates rapid balancing and easy head removal, transforming the head into a flat-bottomed configuration or attaching it to a slider without requiring tools.

The tripod plate quick-release system is all made of metal and compatible with DJI RS2 / RS3 quick-release plates enabling easy transitions between equipment. Just like the tripod, the head also features 1/4 and 3/8” threads for accessories.

The new Sirui SVT-75 tripod comes in two versions: