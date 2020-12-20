Sirui announced a new anamorphic lens to add to its 35mm and 50mm models, expanding the set to offer filmmakers even more anamorphic options at affordable prices.

The new Sirui 24mm f/2.8 1.33x anamorphic lens with five options of mounts – M4/3, Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z and Canon EF-M – will be available for $749 during the upcoming Indiegogo campaign.

With the now announced Sirui 24mm f/2.8 1.33x anamorphic lens, the company invites users to “triple your cinematography”, as the new lens combines with the previously launched 35mm and 50mm anamorphic lenses to satisfy “your high demand on cinematography, providing excellent close-up, medium/long shot performance to reflect the characteristics of a place or your subject as desired.”

The 24mm f/2.8 1.33x anamorphic lens, which will be the subject of an Indiegogo campaign offers, says the company the ability to “capture the cinematic beyond your imagination!” thanks to its 24mm Ultra-Wide cinematic perspective. With the 1.33 squeeze factor, the company adds, “this new lens still extends the horizontal field of view up to 33%. More importantly, users can easily achieve an ultra-wide perspective through the 24mm focal length”.

Founded in 2001 and known for its photography products, including tripods, Sirui moved into the production of anamorphic lenses early in 2020, after the company announced the Sirui 50mm F1.8 Anamorphic lens in 2019. The lens was supported by an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that achieved its first $100 K in three hours, a clear sign of the interest of filmmakers for anamorphic lenses, especially affordable.

The 24mm joins the 35mm and 50mm anamorphic

Sirui said, then, that “cinematographer demands for anamorphic lenses have resulted in expensive options making it difficult for cinematic enthusiasts to acquire a quality product. With the introduction of the SIRUI 50mm F1.8 Anamorphic lens, there is now a high quality, lightweight product that delivers all the unique anamorphic features at a great value.”

Compared to a traditional 50mm APS-C lens, the SIRUI 50mm F1.8 anamorphic camera lens produces a cinematic 2.4:1 widescreen video with a 33% increase of the horizontal field of view to achieve a FOV equivalent to an APS-C 37.5mm lens. Built with aircraft aluminum housing and high-quality German manufactured Schott optical glass lens elements, the F1.8 camera lens is compact and robust yet light enough to easily create Cinematic widescreen shots. It’s regularly priced at $699.90, excluding taxes.

The second lens introduced by Sirui, also through an Indiegogo campaign which ended September 2020, is the 35mm f/1.8 Anamorphic 1.33x. Designed for MFT/APS-C cameras the lens increases the horizontal FOV by 33% in comparison with traditional 35mm APS-C lenses. The result is equivalent to a wider 26.3mm APS-C lens. After de-squeezing, the captured image is displayed in an anamorphic 2.4:1 format in a 16:9 setting. Built with the same materials as the 50mm, it produces rectangular aspect ratios, long horizontal lens flares, and oval bokeh. The Sirui 35mm f/1.8 Anamorphic 1.33x costs $799.00, excluding taxes.

Extend the cinematic frame further

Undoubtedly, the launch of the affordable Sirui 50mm and 35mm F1.8 1.33x Anamorphic lenses changed the anamorphic game forever, and the voice for a wider anamorphic lens has been louder, pushing Sirui forward to develop and provide more affordable cinematic masterworks. To extend focal length alternatives, Sirui comes back with the macro wide 24mm F2.8 1.33x Anamorphic lens.

The third anamorphic lens from Sirui offers an ultra-wide perspective for spectacular visual effect. Compared to the 50mm and 35mm anamorphic lenses, the 24mm anamorphic lens can extend the cinematic frame further and has great focal length for a wide variety of landscape and indoor shooting needs. Combining Aircraft Aluminum housing with German Manufactured Schott optical lens elements, the portable anamorphic lens generates, says the company, “a sublime imaging with minimum optical distortion and focus breathing.”

The 24mm, 35mm and 50mm anamorphic lenses from Sirui form a good and affordable solution for those aspiring to shoot anamorphic. Some users also hope that the company expands the lineup with other focal lengths, both wider and longer. For now, the Sirui 24mm f/2.8 1.33x anamorphic lens is the new lens to explore.