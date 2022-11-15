LED panel lights come in various shapes, forms and sizes, but none, it seems, offers what the new SIRUI Dragon Series B25R bendable RGB LED light. Yes, it does what the name says: it bends!

The new SIRUI Dragon Series B25R bendable RGB LED light is one of the most interesting solutions for when you need a LED panel light that provides up to 360 degrees of illumination.

Here is a lighting solution that will rule over many other solutions you may have or even find. The SIRUI Dragon Series B25R bendable RGB LED light can be bent inwards or outwards to properly illuminate a subject. The curved light beams created by the B25R separate the subject from the background and lend it a premium look. Available for this Black Friday period at a special price!

The way it works, the B25R makes you want to play with the options available and try to go beyond the most common lighting setups. This bendable panel, announced by Sirui as “World’s First Bendable LED Light” offers a distinct solution that allows you to explore new ways to photograph, either in studio or anywhere where you need lighting. Previously, for modeling, you would need a series of conventional flat light sources to increase the illusion of three-dimensionality, but this new RGB LED panel allows you to create that effect in a variety of setups with a bendable light source. And if one isn’t enough, the system comes with the option to combine two or more, to seamlessly create a longer, brighter light source.

Ideal for creating rim lights

I’ve used and even have some light panels that use a magnetic attachment solution, but the B25R does it differently, with a quick-release design, so you can easily combine several panels. It also appears to be more versatile than any other lighting system I’ve used, and I would love to have a chance to try the product. Besides the quick-release, the B25R has three 1/4’’ screw holes for use on light stands. A specially designed connector is included in the two-light kit. With the connector attached, a stand can hold a total of two lights for wider illumination while taking up less space on set.

The B25R is ideal for creating rim lights and streak lights for stills, products and portraits. Grab one to create vivid lighting effects for your scenes. With full colour capability, Wide CCT range, a RGB mode, a FX mode with 16 lighting effects that allows you to quickly recreate realistic lighting effects for many scenarios, and a total of 10 user-programmable presets that can be saved to have your preferred looks at the ready, the SIRUI Dragon Series B25R bendable RGB LED light can be run off an AC adapter or through an NP-F970 battery for creative shooting on location or in the studio. Control is directly onboard or using an app that allows for control of different groups of lights, for complex setups.

A Black Friday price

The B25R has a wide color temperature range from 2700K to 8500K. G/M adjustment is added to the CCT mode to balance the color shift from green to magenta, maintaining the uniformity of light sources in the same set. Sirui says that “your RGB light should meet the strict quality requirements, regardless of its shape” to add that each B25R panel goes through a thorough testing process. According to the company, “most indicators are expected to last for at least ten years. Our RGB light have a limited warranty of five years on all power supplies and a three-year warranty on the RGB panels.”

The SIRUI Dragon Series B25R Bendable RGB LED Light costs $199 at launch. Due to a 20% discount on Black Friday, the cost is $159. A real offer is waiting for you. Don’t forget to check the two-light kit, a step further in this solution to illuminate in a new way.