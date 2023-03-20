Made famous by the films they are used in, many movie sets end in a landfill, but a new environmental conscience is saving some from oblivion, giving them a second chance, or more, in new productions.

What happens to movie sets when production ends? If you’ve asked yourself this question, here is the answer, which is also a good tip for filmmakers on a budget looking for a solution for their next project.

An interesting story published on CNN’s website about a company that creates fully recyclable sets using boards made from cardboard and paper suggested me the exploration of a different perspective: what happens to movie and TV sets when the lights go out and production ends?

With over 25 years of experience in film and TV, the Vectar Project provides cutting-edge facilities that support and enhance productions whether small corporate shoots, high-end commercials, feature films, or TV series. The company, from UK, says that the fight against climate change is not a competition and if we are going to make a difference we all need to be on the same team.

The former Z Film Studios and now Vectar Project introduces itself as “the 1st film studio and post production facility in the UK dedicated to carbon neutral film production” and says, “its boards have a carbon footprint 90% lower than that of MDF and three times lower than plywood’s. Because the boards are much lighter than MDF, Vectar says transporting them uses less fuel, which helps reduce their carbon footprint.”

The whole story is interesting, so just follow the link to read it at CNN. As the article mentioned that Vectar isn’t the only company trying to reduce the environmental impact of film sets, and pointed to other companies doing the same, Recycled Movie Sets, in Los Angeles, that rents out pre-used sets donated by productions that no longer need them and EcoSet also works with productions to reuse and recycle sets, I decided to explore that side of the story, which I believe is not just interesting for the general public but also for any filmmaker on a budget trying to find out how to get the sets needed for a new project.

Old movie sets: a different journey for your holidays

So, if you want to know what happens to movie and TV sets end the lights go out, at the end of production, here is the fast answer in a single word: demolition. Yes, that’s what happens in most cases, although those familiar with studio tours will discover some well-preserved sets being used to immerse visitors. You also have cases as Hobbiton, the film set used during production of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies. The owner of the land requested the set to be left and that way New Zealand got another attraction for tourists: visiting the hobbit houses.

In fact, although abandoned, there are many film locations used around the world that you can still visit, and that’s something that would take a whole article in itself. It’s also clear that, if you’re a film buff, these destinations could be part of any travel plans that would take you from Alabama to Tunisia or Iceland. Visiting places that became iconic because of some films, as Saving Private Ryan (1998) or O Brother, Where Art Thou (2000) can also be an interesting and different journey for your holidays. But here, we look at the fate of those movie sets that have no future besides demolition. Or have they?

Companies as Los Angeles based Recycled Movie Sets believe there is a future for movie sets that are no longer being used: as sets for other productions, not always movies but maybe a school play that need some affordable sets. Presenting itself as the entertainment industry leader in set wall rentals and diversion for film and TV production, music videos, art galleries, immersive experiences and more, Recycled Movie Sets has an inventory sourced from productions who have chosen reuse over disposal.

The company says that “their green initiatives and environmentally conscious production choices give ongoing life to resources that many companies still throw away.” With over 30,000 square feet of reusable scenery, Recycled Movie Sets product “brings big budget value to any size production. Scenery, materials, photo and art gallery walls are available in packages or as individual elements to suit your design.”

EcoSet: owned by women and “Certified sustainable”

Established in 2012, Recycled Movie Sets began as an experiment to see if keeping scenery out of the landfill could be a viable option. The primary goal being to divert items from the landfill and find a new life for them, it soon became clear that by doing so they spared many sets from being wasted and also allowed the industry to bring extremely low budget projects to life.

Recycled Movie Sets does not want to compete with the high end fabrication shops who donate their product to the company. RMS, instead provides a rental service to help many clients meet their low budget production needs. The company’s founder, Chase White, moved to Los Angeles in 1997, where he began working in production. His passion for the environment led him to recycle beverage containers in the summertime for live events and music festivals, starting 2002, and under the banner of Recycled Movie.org he mentored kids to make films.

In 2012, encouraged by the team at EcoSet Consulting, Chase White combined his production experience with environmental passion and hard work: the result is Recycled Movie Sets, which rose out of the landfill onto the pages of history.

The other name to remember when speaking about saving sets from being demolished is EcoSet, an environmental production resource for the creative industries, owned by women and “Certified sustainable”. With the goal to implement Zero Waste practices on productions and events, EcoSet recirculates production and event materials back into the community. As the company puts it: “EcoSet is working toward the transition to a creative circular economy, a new business as usual, and a better behind-the-scenes.”

“Minimize footprint. Maximize resources. Magnify possible” is EcoSet’s mantra. EcoSet’s Material Oasis reuse center in Los Angeles offers a place where non-profits, artists, theaters, schools and individuals can receive valuable materials for no cost. Make an appointment with the company to browse available sets, flats, furniture, decor, home goods, lumber, art materials, expendables and more.

Albert’s online carbon calculator

It’s not just about getting new uses for old sets, it’s also about looking towards the future: EcoSet is committed to engaging and empowering the next generation of filmmakers. The company hosts student groups from American Film Institute, New York Film Academy and Emerson College to teach them about Zero Waste and reuse strategies.

These two examples in North America and the one from UK confirm that not all movie sets end in a landfill and that there is a new conscience about the utility of movie and TV sets beyond their use for a big production. The CNN article notes that “according to a report by Albert, an organization that offers environmental certification for the UK television industry, a typical tentpole film production, with a budget of $70 million or more, uses enough plywood to fill 2.5 cargo planes. The manufacture of plywood can be linked to deforestation, depending on how it is sourced.”

With so many films produced around the year, it’s easy to see how big the problem can be… and it’s not just plywood: moving crews around the world means contributing to more carbon dioxide produced. Again, according to Albert research, “an average tentpole film production creates 2,840 metric tons of carbon dioxide.” The organization even has an online carbon calculator that can be used to measure a production’s carbon footprint, report it to broadcasters/funders, and compare it against its database of over 1,000 productions.

According to Albert, productions that want to be rewarded for reducing their footprint, in UK, can also complete a carbon action plan. One good way to start is by picking your next movie or TV set from those being offered by Recycled Movie Sets and EcoSet in North America or Vectar Project in UK.

Although Virtual Production, huge LED panel studios and other modern technologies have changed the way movies are made, conventional sets and props continue to be used, even more so by small productions that can not afford the new tech. So, there is a reason to keep recycling and reusing old movie sets.