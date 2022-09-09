Litepanels, a global provider of professional broadcast and cinematic lighting solutions and a Videndum brand, announced the global launch of its Studio X Fresnel range.

Collaboration between Litepanels and Quartzcolor produces new LED Fresnel range to deliver talent light with natural quality for broadcast studios.

The new Studio x high-performance LED Fresnel range from Litepanels builds on the experience the company has had with this solution. Following successful installations into broadcast studios in the USA, Studio X Fresnels, engineered in partnership with Italian broadcast lighting professionals, Quartzcolor, are now available worldwide, according to Litepanels.

“Litepanels LED panels are installed into leading studio facilities worldwide and customers have been asking for a broadcast quality Bi-Color Fresnel series to pair with them,” said Michael Herbert, product manager, Litepanels. “The Quartzcolor Fresnels bring high quality, color accurate output with matching CCT values in robust, broadcast quality fixtures that complement our panels to provide a complete studio solution.”

Six models available

Natural talent light with perfect skin tone rendering is achieved with high output COB LEDs to produce superior white light. With no variation in quality at any dimming level from 0-100% or across the adjustable CCT range from 2700°K to 6500°K, Studio X Bi-Color Fresnels perfectly match ambient and practical set lighting to show talent in a naturally realistic light. Daylight and tungsten models are also available.

The high-performance, energy efficient Fresnels are available in six models with lens sizes from five to fourteen inches. Each model offers directional precision spot to flood beam control of quality white light, perfect for lighting talent in studios.

The smallest model, Studio X2, is a 60W Fresnel with a 5” lens and a spot-to-flood beam angle range of 10°-49° delivering up to 2,300 lux at 10ft/3m (spot). The largest model, Studio X7, is a 360W Fresnel with a 14” lens and a spot-to-flood beam angle range of 6°-57° delivering up to 28,116 lux at 10ft/3m (spot). Studio X3, Studio X4, Studio X5 and Studio X6 make up the full range. Studio X3 and larger include RDM-DMX in/out connectors and PowerCON True 1 in/out connectors. All units include 4-leaf rotating barndoors. Advanced thermal management ensures 50,000+ hours of LED engine life.

A combination of LED panels and Fresnels

“Fixtures in the Studio X range use up to 85% less energy than traditional Fresnels and, because they emit less heat, can significantly reduce HVAC costs,” continued Herbert. “Broadcasters are increasingly turning to LED lighting to improve their efficiency and we are delighted to offer a combination of LED panels and Fresnels that can help them to minimise power consumption without sacrificing quality.”

The Litepanels Studio X Fresnel range is available now at Litepanels authorized retailers.