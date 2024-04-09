Building on the success of Astra, Litepanels, a Videndum brand, has announced the launch of the new Astra IP Bi-Color LED panel range.

Marking a significant advancement in durability and weatherproofing features for the renowned Astra line of products, the new Astra IP Bi-Color LED panel range debuts at NAB 2024.

The next step for the renowned Astra line of products introduces an environment resilient evolution of Litepanels’ acclaimed fixture. Building on the success of Astra with over 80,000 fixtures in the industry, the Astra IP range is built to withstand even the toughest outdoor conditions. Available in three different sizes for the perfect fit, from on-street reporting to studio settings.

“This latest evolution of the industry-favorite Astra range shows our commitment to producing fixtures to match our customers’ needs, focussing on fast and practical features,” said Litepanels Head of Product Management, Michael Herbert. “We understand the challenges professionals face in demanding environments, so we engineered the Astra IP range to meet those challenges head-on, providing quality lighting solutions for the toughest assignments.”

Introduced as “the Astra for all weathers” due to its robust construction, the Astra IP delivers powerful output to light even the brightest location. Equipped with ultra-efficient LEDs and a tighter beam angle, Astra IP provides flattering and accurate white light from 2,700K to 6,500K at any intensity level, with or without diffusion. An LCD screen provides instant confirmation for users to color match multiple fixtures with confidence.

Discover the Astra IP range at NAB 2024

Built to withstand the rigors of outdoor shoots and adverse weather conditions, Astra IP is IP65-rated for protection against dust and water ingress. The weatherproof design ensures reliable performance in rain, snow, or high humidity environments. With an integrated power supply, and optional Gold Mount, V-Mount and BP-U battery plates, Astra IP is a fast to set up, dependable lighting solution in any location.

The new Astra IP range includes the following models:

Astra IP Half: Compact and lightweight at just 6.2lb/2.8kg, the Astra IP Half offers a powerful lighting solution for small spaces and low ceilings, delivering weatherproof performance with an impressive 1500 lux output at 10ft/3m.

Astra IP 1×1: With a compact form factor and a weight of 9.7lb/4.4kg, the Astra IP 1×1 provides exceptional white light output with 3000 lux at 10ft/3m, delivering exceptional, consistent high-quality white light in any conditions.

Astra IP 2×1: Designed for indoor and outdoor productions, the Astra IP 2×1 delivers practical and high-quality white light with a powerful output of 5500 lux at 10ft/3m. Its IP65 rating ensures durability and reliability in challenging outdoor conditions.

The Astra IP range can be viewed at NAB 2024 on the Videndum Production Solutions booth #C5817.