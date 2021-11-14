Black Friday is upon us, Christmas is next, and it’s time to find the right gift or bargain of the year. Here is, from Canon, a first list of gift ideas for ProVideo Coalition readers.

Canon EOS R3

The EOS R3 is Canon’s most technologically advanced full-frame mirrorless camera… until the EOS R1 makes it to the market. But if you can’t wait, this is the ideal product to buy. The EOS R3 combines the best of both the EOS R5 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras to provide a robust, high-performance camera, and is the first “3” series camera since the popular EOS-3 film camera launched in 1998. The EOS R3 is designed to satisfy the most demanding expectations in a camera – emphasizing speed, performance, and reliability. The camera has an estimated retail price of $5,999, and pre-order is available through Canon’s website.

Canon EOS R6

The EOS R6 full-frame mirrorless camera is designed to meet the demands of both photographers and video content creators who want a strong and versatile camera to keep up with their active lives. It can go from photographing high-speed action sports to filming 4K cinematic video with ease thanks to its high-performance CMOS sensor and DIGIC X image processor. The EOS R6 is geared towards advanced amateurs featuring a 20.1-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and 4K video recording up to 59.94 fps. The camera has an estimated retail price of $2,499, and is available through Canon’s online shop.

Canon EOS R

Versatility is key with the Canon EOS R; a 30.3 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor deliver stellar low-light performance, even in dark situations. Whether capturing landscapes or wildlife, wedding portraits or dance performances, the EOS R is an advanced and impressive imaging tool that’s primed to deliver the stunning photos and videos that photographers, moviemakers and any visual storytellers need to make their stories fly. The camera has an estimated retail price of $1,599, and is available through Canon’s online shop.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II

The EOS M50 Mark II is an all-in-one product for content creators with improved video features and autofocus capabilities that are great for both video and still photography. The M50 Mark II is the successor to the #1 selling mirrorless camera in the U.S. market, the EOS M50. Content creators can use the EOS M50 Mark II to livestream their content with built-in Wi-Fi®, and use with EOS Webcam Utility software for an easy webcam alternative. When it comes to content, whether stills or video, the EOS M50 Mark II goes far beyond letting you just scratch the surface of your vision. The camera has an estimated retail price of $699.99, and is available through Canon’s online shop.

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer

Here is a gift under $100 that will make for a surprising printing experience this Christmas, allowing you to print and share photos with family… at the dinner table. Connect it with a mobile device – iOS or Android – and it’s perfect to print peel-and-stick 2” x 3” photos from your smartphone or favorite social media platform to share with your friends and family. You can even customize your photos before you print them by adding frames, emojis, stickers, filters, text, tile print, collage print and more! The Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer has an estimated retail price of $99.99, and is available through Canon’s online shop.