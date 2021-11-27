The now traditional series of Black Friday deals from ProVideo Coalition is back, with some suggestions for our readers. Here are some deals that will be available Cyber Monday and beyond.

Your health comes first with Contour

From handmice to keyboards or a complete travel Kit that offers you the perfect “all in one” ergonomic workstation for on-the-go, or remote professionals, Contour is a specialist in input devices that ensure you will have a comfortable, ergonomic workstation, no matter where you work from.

If you’re curious about Contour and what the company offers, then there has never been a better time to take the next step towards prioritizing your health! Get the ergonomic product you need or the one you’ve had your eye on now, while it’s still on sale. Take 10% off your order using code HOLIDAY10 at checkout. Sale valid 11/22/2021-12/25/2021. Not valid on past purchases.

Grow your icon collections

From Premiere Pro profiles for Loupedeck to the Photoshop Pro Pack for the same console, or DaVinci Pro profiles for Stream Deck XL 3.5, SideshowFX has made a name creating icon collections for different pieces of hardware. Now, if you want to buy any of the company’s icon collections, it’s the right time, with 30% off on all sales, until Monday, November 29th, 2021. Use the code Y5AJGTF after you’ve added items to your cart. Just past the code into your Discount code box and save.

Save time on your video edits

Film Impact offers a broad range of creative tools and video transition for Adobe Premiere Pro that are being used all over the world. Film Impact Premium Video Editing Tools are guaranteed to help you to save time on your video edits and get stunning results quickly and easily. This holiday season the company offers 42% off on all new subscriptions as part of its Cyber Monday promotion. The offer is valid until Cyber Monday, so if you’re still on the fence, it’s time to decide.

Just want something to edit?

EditStock is founded on the principle that creative editing skill can be improved when practice and ambition are combined with access to professional resources like footage and feedback. The company is committed to providing inspiring, high production value film footage to schools around the world in order to help students learn the art of video editing. So, here is the question again: do you just want something to edit?

Look through EditStock’s library of projects and pick the one you want. Black Friday/Cyber Monday is the company’s ONLY sales event for all of 2021. Don’t miss out. Use code EMWIN to save 40% OFF your entire order. Educational licenses included except for package deals.

TTArtisan’s Cyber Monday

TTArtisan, a specialist in the development of mirrorless camera lenses, known for lenses as the TTArtisan 90mm f/1.25, an exceptionally fast portrait-length prime designed for Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras or the TTArtisan 50mm f/0.95, a normal-length lens for Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras. Now the company has its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, and deals are rolling out fast Save 15% on all lenses and adapters!

7Artisan lenses are 20% off

During the period of the year 7Artisan offer up to 20% of on lenses, even new models as the macro 60mm f/2.8 Mark II APS-C lens for E/EOS-M/FX/M43/Z which is now $143.20 instead of $179.00. Also available, the 25mm f/1.8 APS-C lens for E/EOS-M/FX/M43, priced at $58.88 instead of the regular price of $73.60. Find these and many nother deals in lenses, accessories and adapters visiting 7Artisan’s website.