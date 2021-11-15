Prices of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher for Mac, Windows PC and iPad will be reduced by 30%, along with creative content packs and the official Affinity Workbooks.

Serif is cutting the price of everything in the Affinity store from Monday 22 November. Time to get your copy of the three apps in the “suite”: Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher.

It’s that time of the year… again! Black Friday, followed by Christmas to those who celebrate it, is a time for gifts and bargains. Companies reveal the discount for their products, and clients run to the shop – either brick-and-mortar or virtual – to get them. Starting November 22, it’s time to visit Serif’s shop online to get the company’s software at a special price, during Affinity’s Black Friday sale.

Prices of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher for Mac, Windows PC and iPad will be reduced by 30%, along with creative content packs and the official Affinity Workbooks. No subscription needed, you buy the software and it’s yours. With regular updates for a long period of time, this is a good option, even more so as you can have any of the apps or the three with a 30% discount during this period.

The fastest, smoothest and most precise image editing software around, as Serif claims, Affinity Photo will revolutionize the way you work, whether you’re editing and retouching images, creating full-blown multi-layered compositions or making beautiful raster paintings. We’ve covered the software before here at ProVideo Coalition, so check earlier notes to know more about this photo editor from Serif.

Three apps you must have

Best in class for creating concept art, print projects, logos, icons, UI designs, mock-ups and more, Affinity Designer is already the choice of thousands of professional illustrators, web designers and game developers who love its silky-smooth combination of vector and raster design tools. If you need an app to create your marketing materials, this is probably the best and most affordable choice available now. Give it a try, maybe it’s something you want to add to your shopping list for this holiday period.

From books, magazines and marketing materials, to social media templates, website mock-ups and other projects, Affinity Publisher gives you the power to combine your images, graphics and text to make beautiful layouts ready for publication. This is the app I use to create eBooks, the one I picked when I left InDesign behind, and I’ve written about it here at ProVideo Coalition multiple times, even sharing the experience of other photographers with Affinity Publisher. At the regular price it’s already a bargain, so with a reduction of 30’% it’s the app you want to create your eBooks and much more.

Creative content also available during the Black Friday promotion from Serif includes a brand-new selection of brush packs, effects, templates and more, created by leading artists and designers. The high-quality hardback Affinity Workbooks are the only official companion publications to the software.