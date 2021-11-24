The now traditional series of Black Friday deals from ProVideo Coalition is back, with some suggestions for our readers. More news on best deals will make it to the pages of PVC during the next days.

From the Black Friday sales at Irix, Funleader, Topaz Labs, Tether Tools or MotionVFX to the Final Sale of the Year at Avid, here is a new series of deals for ProVideo Coalition readers to explore.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the other excuses to buy new cameras, lenses, accessories, software and many other things are back, as November ends and Christmas appears on the horizon. Time to look at some of the Black Friday and all the other promotions for 2021.

Cine lenses on sale at Irix

Get the Irix Cine 11mm T4.3, the company’s second full frame ​cine lens, ready to capture images in ​8K UHD resolution for $895.00 instead of $1,195.00 (RF, L and Z mount) during the Black Friday sales from Irix. Or get the Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1, the first ever Irix Cine lens, for $895.00 instead of $1,195.00. In fact, all five Cine lenses from Irix are available with a special price this period, as well as the lenses for photography. Check the final prices at the company’s website.

Funleader’s Black Friday sale

An innovative and high-tech brand for photography gear, Funleader is having a Black Friday sale that may interest those looking after special lenses, adapters and other accessories, from the Contax G45 F2 to Leica M Conversion to the CAPLENS 18mm F8.0 0.45m-∞ for M-mount. Funleader’s Black Friday sales offers 30% off in all products, so just browse through the website and pick the items that you desire.

Topaz Labs and the Everything Bundle

Topaz Labs has a special Black Friday offer, its Everything Bundle, including Gigapixel AI, Sharpen AI, DeNoise AI and Video Enhance AI for only $199.98 instead of the regular retail price, which is $559.96. Or you can opt for just acquiring the app that you need. One example: the Video Enhance AI, for $99 instead of the usual $299.99. Find these and other deals at Topaz Labs.

Avid’s final sale of the year

Yes, the year is about to end, and Avid’s Final Sale of the Year is here, with great savings on a new subscription for yourself or a loved one. Now through December 31, 2021, take advantage of these incredible deals… says the company, sharing that you can, for example, save 33% off a 1-year subscription to Pro Tools (now $199 USD) or 50% off Pro Tools | Ultimate (now $399 USD), or save 25% off a 1-year subscription to Sibelius | Ultimate—now $149 USD. For a complete list of all the deals, visit Avid’s website.

Black Friday at Tether Tools

This year’s holiday sale is here, says Tether Tools, and the company is excited to bring you some of the biggest deals of the year! Purchase a Rock Solid VESA Studio Monitor Mount for Stands for $135.96 instead of $159.95 or get a TetherPro USB-C to USB-A Female Adapter for $41.61 instead of $48.95. Visit the company’s website for all the deals available during this period.

MotionVFX tools are 30% off… sometimes 50%

A leading creator of templates and plugins for FCPX & Apple Motion, MotionVFX also has a Black Friday sale on its products, a vast range of top-quality tools for video editors and motion designers. Get 30% off on all products with code BLACK21 used in the cart, but keep an eye on the website, as weekly promotions during this period bring prices on some apps all the way down to 50%. Take advantage of the new opportunities each week and expand your editing workshop with excellent tools to improve your video content. Discounts cannot be combined and apply to all products, excluding bundles.

KB Covers has you covered

KB Covers was founded in 2017 by a film editor and a graphic designer, who knew first-hand about how keyboard shortcuts can dramatically speed up your workflow…but there were too many programs to memorize all the keyboard shortcuts!

What started as a solution to an editor’ problem is now a growing collection that serves a vast community of users. From those early days, the team has created over 400 different keyboard covers! They have expanded from Application Shortcuts to Designer, Foreign Languages, Large Type, Touch Typing, and a huge line of Colored Protection covers to add protection and style to any Mac, and more.

If you’ve never tried it, use the Black Friday promotion to save big on all covers. Use coupon BLACK2021 in the cart.

Get Capture One Pro

During this period, get everything you need to create amazing photos – for one incredible price. This special Black Friday offer includes a Capture One annual subscription as well as the Complete Styles Collection, which combines 20 of our freshest Styles in one kit. The offer is not valid for users currently on an active Capture One subscription and the discount on the Capture One Annual Subscription offer is only valid for the first year. You can also get Black Friday Sale on all Capture One Styles, with 50% off, or the Capture One Pro photo editor with a 20% discount on the first year.

Black Friday deals at Filmtools

Black Friday Deals are back at Filmtools, with products from Bright Tangerine, SmallHD, Teradek and more… From camera deals to special bundle savings on lighting, lower prices on Pelican cases, or 50% off on camera support products, you’ll find at Filmtools a complete range of products, from the most sophisticated camera to gaffer tape (save 25% on tape during this period) to offer yourself or a loved one. Visit the website at www.filmtools.com.