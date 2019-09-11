The Irix 11mm T4.3 the second full frame lens from the company’s new cinematography line provides a perspective not available in film optics, thus releasing creativity in creating dynamic shots.

The new Cine lens from Irix follows the same logic as the 150mm T3.0 macro 1:1 Cine lens, which evolved from a lens originally made for photography. In fact, the “extremely short focal length, rectilinear image projection and the large image circle of 43.3mm”, of the Irix 11 T4.3 takes us back to the ultra wide-angle, rectilinear, manual focus lens designed for DSLR cameras – Canon, Nikon and Pentax – introduced by the company in March 2017: the Irix 11mm f/4 lens.

The company says that the lens optical system is based on a new optical formula, developed especially for cinematic purpose. It consists of 16 optical elements, which four are made with high refractive index (HR) glass, three other have aspherical surfaces and last two are made with low-dispersion glass (ED). The use of large front lens and other special glass elements provides crisp cinematic shots in a resolution up to 8K while keeping the focus “breathing” effect at the lowest level. The lens offers large maximum T number of 4.3 which can be reduced to T22, thanks to rounded shape of iris blades.

Quiet and precise focusing

The Irix 11mm T4.3 is the second unique lens from the new Cine line. Its characteristics – extremely short focal length, rectilinear image projection and the large image circle of 43.3mm (covering the full frame format) – make it one of the most outstanding cine lenses on the market. Depending on the diagonal of the sensor, the lens can provide a moderate wide angle of view for classic wide-angle shots or super-panoramic 123 degree viewing angle in a 2.39:1 widescreen format. Thanks to its unique parameters, the lens provides, says Irix, “perspective not available in film optics, thus releasing creativity in creating dynamic shots.”

The goal, according to Irix, was to develop a “functional and highly innovative” lens. The company says that “when designing the lens mechanical system of 11mm T4.3, we used newly developed technical solutions that have been successfully implemented in the Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 lens. The new Multi Start Thread focusing mechanism allows quiet and precise focusing even under adverse weather conditions such as rain, humidity or extreme temperatures. The focusing geared ring rotates 180 degrees and depending on the lens version, has focusing scale with metric or imperial units.

MMS for accessories

Thanks to the another innovative solution like adaptive ring, the Irix Cine 11mm T4.3 ensures great ergonomics of operation both by hand and with follow focus mechanism. Moreover, despite of the very short optical system layout, geared rings of focus and aperture were placed at the same height as in other Irix Cine lenses – all for better ergonomics and more intuitive use.

The exceptional functionality, says the company, are a distinctive feature of all Irix products. The same applies to the Irix Cine 11mm T4.3, whose extremely compact design ( and a weight of 1,1 kg) has been also equipped with an innovative Magnetic Mount System for accessories. The MMS system allows quick and easy attachment of variety dedicated accessories. The lens hood included in the kit with the lens is the first element of the MMS system. The system will be expanded with further accessories in the future.

See the Irix Cine lenses at IBC 2019

The ultra wide field of view of the Irix 11mm T4.3 means that its natural work environment is outdoor, so the lens is prepared for all weather conditions . It’s durable magnesium housing and numerous rubber seals guarantee the safety of both the optical system and the camera sensor

The 11mm T4.3 is another lens of the Irix Cine line that proves that newest technical solutions can perfectly harmonize with well-established film industry standards. The lens has a front flange with a diameter of 95mm and geared rings in the Mod 0.8 standard, which ensures its compatibility with most cine gear accessories. Attention to maintaining the standard also applies to the family of Irix cine lenses whose geared rings are in the same position and have unified rotation angle.

Irix is at IBC 2019, where the new Cine line from the company can be seen, along with the other products from the company. You’ll find them at Stand A61, Hall 12 from 13th until 17th September.

