Irix said it from the very beginning: our intention was to provide the cinematographers with the most advanced and versatile cinematic lenses. Starting with the Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 lens.

The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 was mentioned here at ProVideo Coalition before, but now, when it is about to be available, it’s time to explore a bit more about this first lens from a company known for its photo lenses. The company revealed that this “first ever Irix Cine lens is a result of not only hard work, but also countless hours of extensive development filled with passion, innovative creation and cooperation between engineers and the design team. The project, now finalized, brings us pride – and lets us present to the world an entirely new Cine lenses line.”

The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 is a lens presented under the designation “into the art of cinematography” and, as the company puts it, “the first lens in a new line of full frame sensor cine lenses, ready for 8K UHD.” The optical layout is, as mentioned before here at PVC, based on the Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1. The lens consists of 12 optical elements arranged in 9 groups, four of which are high refractive index (HR) glass, and three low-dispersion glass (ED). Because of these elements, says Irix, “this lens offers superb high resolution, nearly zero chromatic aberration and has almost no visible distortion (as low as 0,1%). The optical system is equipped with an internal focusing system. The lens was designed to have as little breathing as possible.”

A lens for macro shooters

With a minimum focusing distance of 0,35 m (13.78”), and 1:1 macro magnification, the lens is, as Irix says, “a fantastic tool to discover new areas in film image creation – ones that were not accessible for enthusiasts of filmmaking before”. Because this is the type of lens filmmakers covering nature and outdoors might want to use in the field, the Irix Cine 150 mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 has been designed and built to withstand various weather conditions. The housing is equipped with several seals to create a barrier for dust, rain and accidental splashes of water. The sealed construction ensures the safety of both the optical lens system and the camera sensor.

In building the lens, Irix, aimed for great ergonomics and design. The side edges of the focus gear-rings are shielded by a special adaptive ring (patent pending), providing a larger area for better manual handling – whilst still compatible with follow-focus systems. Adaptive ring is an innovative solution that provides compatibility with follow focus gear rings of various widths, at the same time preserving the convenience of manual focus ring operation. For more ease of setting the follow focus mechanism, the adaptive ring turns at the full angle with a steps of 15 degrees. The markings on the lens are laser engraved and treated with UV fluorescent paint, to improve the readability in low light conditions.

Innovation and industry standards

Innovation as been a keyword for Irix, and it is visible in this lens, as well as the functionality that is a distinctive feature of all Irix products. The lens has been equipped with an unique Magnetic Mount System for accessories, similar, to a certain extent, to the Xume adapters used in Manfrotto’s Filter Suite. The MMS system allows quick and easy attachment of variety dedicated accessories. The first of the new MMS accessories is the detachable and reversible lens hood (included with a lens). More accessories coming soon, says the company.

The Irix Cine 150 mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 is, says the company, the beginning of the incredible road of Irix in the world of cinematography” and it is created to be part of the cine gear family, a tool both innovative but abiding by the industry standards. Irix recognizes how important compatibility is for a filmmaker, with other accessories. Irix Cine lenses have standardized front diameter 95mm for matte box, 86mm front filter thread, unified distance between gear-rings within the whole family range (future developments), standardized 0,8 pitch module gears, unified angles of rotation, and similar weight.

The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 lens is equipped with a removable support foot with a 1/4 thread, which stabilizes the lens when using a follow focus system, and protects the camera mount. The support foot can be attached on the bottom or top of the lens for convenience of use.

The lens will be available soon, priced at $1,195 for the Canon EF, Sony E and MFT mounts, and at $1,295 for the PL-mount.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now