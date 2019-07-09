It’s a curious choice for a lens dedicated to movie shooting. The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1, now announced, is the first lens in a new line of full frame sensor cine lenses, ready for 8K UHD.

Irix is a recent name in the industry, a company known, since 2016, for its lenses for photography, solutions carving a niche, with three lenses, 11 f/4.0, 15mm f/2.4 and a 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1. Besides those products, the company also has a lens designed to be used in a satellite, the Irix 300SR satellite lens, which this month made it all the way up to the International Space Station.

The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1, though, is a product to be used on planet Earth, and it’s not difficult to see its origins: the optical system is based on the ame optical layout used in the Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 mentioned above.

The Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1 is the first lens in a new line of full frame sensor cine lenses, ready for 8K UHD. It’s complex optical system is based on the same optical layout used in the Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1. The lens consists of 12 optical elements arranged in 9 groups, four of which are high refractive index (HR) glass, and three low-dispersion glass (ED).

Available in different mounts

Due to the presence of these elements, this lens offers, says the company, superb high resolution, nearly zero chromatic aberration and has almost no visible distortion (as low as 0,1%). The optical system is equipped with an internal focusing system. The lens was designed to have as little breathing as possible.

Irix does not have much information available on its website at the moment, but some of the other specifications that make the Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 a lens to consider for photography have, one expects, made it to the Cine version. While the original lens was designed for full-frame high-resolution DSLR cameras, including Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount, the Cine version will be available in Canon EF, Sony E, MFT and PL mount, a solution pointing to what the company will offer in future lenses in the Irix Cine lens family.

