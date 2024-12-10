Restaurants are typically known for their food, service, and ambiance, but Le Petit Chef, the smallest chef, takes a unique approach to the traditional dining experience by combining theater and culinary arts to create an immersive experience for the patron.

The show, available in more than 70 restaurant locations around the world, projects a story on your dining table and features a 6-centimeter-tall animated French chef preparing a four-course meal. As you watch the charming chef travel to different places to create each course — like a summer garden to pick fresh vegetables or the deep sea for fresh fish — and plate the dish, the restaurant brings the actual meal to the table for you to enjoy.

Filip Sterckx, co-founder and creative director at Le Petit Chef and Skullmapping, relied on Adobe Creative Cloud to edit the show and craft intricate animations that complement the chef’s creativity.

Read below for more insights into Sterckx’s unique editing approach.

How and where did you first learn to edit?

I studied animation in Brussels about 20 years ago. This university used Adobe Premiere Pro for editing and for frame-by-frame capturing the animations. Over the years, I directed and edited several different projects, from short films and music videos to projection mapping projects. Le Petit Chef doesn’t require a lot of editing since we use the table, which we project like a stage. Most Le Petit Chef animations unfold more like a theater play.

How do you begin a project/set up your workspace?

The experience we create with Le Petit Chef is very different from traditional AV projects, but we follow similar steps to those in a standard animation pipeline. This process includes brainstorming concepts, scriptwriting, storyboarding, and creating 3D pre-visualizations in Cinema 4D. In our studio, we have a demo table set up with a projector mounted above it. Once I complete the pre-visualisations, I project them onto the plate to get a sense of what the actual experience will look like. Watching an animation on your screen is very different from viewing it projected on a plate, so I always make sure I sit down and evaluate the different steps in the animation seated at the table.

Tell us about a favorite scene or moment from this project and why it stands out to you.

So far, we’ve created six different Le Petit Chef shows. It’s hard for me to choose my favorite scene or moment because we try to ensure that each show has its own identity. I would say the best moment is launching the show and seeing our animations merge with the creativity the chefs bring to the table (and trying the food)! We work for about one year on a Le Petit Chef show and focus on the audiovisual side. However, once it’s installed at an actual restaurant and combined with the service and food, then it truly becomes a multisensory experience.

What were some specific post-production challenges you faced that were unique to your project? How did you go about solving them?

As mentioned above, we treat the Le Petit Chef animation on the table as if it were a stage. Most of our 3D scenes are designed as a single, continuous ‘shot’ that can last up to three minutes. Our 3D scenes can become quite complex, containing multiple animations and models, which makes rendering them time-consuming. Effective organization is also crucial, as any changes to a scene require adjustments to everything that follows since we can’t cut to another shot. Therefore, I always aim to complete any 3D work well before the launch, allowing enough time for rendering, compositing, and sound design.