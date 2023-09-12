According to its tourism website, Burano is a Venetian island known for its colors and artistry. It makes sense, then, that Sony’s new CineAlta camera uses this location (but in all caps) to name its most recent camera offering because if you do find yourself alone, a solo-island of a filmmaker, and wanting Sony’s newest camera, you’re in luck: Today, Sony shared the details of its new BURANO cinema camera. Bringing many of the offerings of the Sony VENICE 2, such as Dual Base ISO 800/3200, and Wide Color Gamut, the “world’s first PL mount compatible camera with a built-in stabilisation system” is meant to entice both solo and team-based filmmakers with a compact, light-weight, spec-filled offering.

As PVC’s Jose Antunes questioned with the Sony BURANO tease, filmmakers speculated whether this camera will be PL mount or E-mount, and the answer is…both. The BURANO comes with a detachable PL Mount (compatible with Super 35mm and full frame PL lenses, and both spherical and anamorphic lenses) and when the PL mount adapter is removed, E-mount lenses can be used through a level lock type of mount.

Looking to use anamorphic lenses? Anamorphic fans can use BURANO’S anamorphic de-squeeze function to view de-squeezed content on the LCD monitor and on an external monitor.

Looking to have teal and orange color grades again (did it ever go away)? The BURANO’s four new in-camera looks includes Teal and Orange, as well as “Warm,” “Cool,” and “Vintage.”

Looking to see the BURANO’s auto-focus in action? Sony has you covered there too, with cinematographer Thierry Donard capturing wing suit fliers with Sony E-Mount lenses and even a drone outfitted with the BURANO (it is lightweight, after all).

Looking to try out the BURANO in person? Sony will be at events across Europe with the new cameras, including at the currently happening IBC Amsterdam.

Full specs of the newly announced BURANO:

Full-Frame 8.6K Sensor

Frame Rates/Video offerings: 8.6K 30, 6K 60p (FF crop), 5.8K 60p (Super 35), and 4K 120p (Super 35 crop).

16 Stops of Latitude

Dual Base ISO (800/3200)

Internal 16-bit X-OCN LT and XAVC H recording.

In-Body Stabilization with PL Mount Lenses (Sony shares that this is the world’s first PL mount system with built-in stabilization)

Electronic Variable ND Filter

Hybrid AF (developed through the Sony Alpha camera line and engineers)

AI Subject Recognition AF

Dual CFexpress Type B Slots

Weights 2.9kg (“33% lighter” than the VENICE 2)

The BURANO will be available to pre-order on Wednesday September 13th