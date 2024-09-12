Cooke announced the introduction of the Cooke SP3 18mm, the sixth focal length in the range to complete the set. It is now available to order with stock arriving over October and November.

The Cooke SP3 18mm lens offers dramatic composition opportunities which emphasise depth and scale and will provide greater flexibility to filmmakers, allowing you to capture more and enhance visual storytelling.

The Cooke SP3 18mm joins the 25, 32, 52, 75 and 100mm versions, offering filmmakers a whole series of lenses supported by a completely new design optimised – optically and mechanically – for full-frame mirrorless cameras which will enable more creatives to enhance the visual narrative of their stories. The Cooke SP3 is, according to Cooke, “an exciting new prime lens series based on one of the most influential lenses in film history, Speed Panchro”.

Capable of the highest levels of resolution on modern digital sensors, the SP3 family features user-changeable mounts for key cameras: E (fitted); RF, L & M (available to order as a free accessory). The SP3 M-Mount has been primarily designed for motion cameras. As such the M-Mounts for the SP3 have been tested to work with specific cameras and their interfaces (either native or 3rd party provided interfaces), a list that can be found at Cooke’s website.

A lens to emphasise depth and scale

With a shared architecture, with focus and Iris mechanics aligned across the set allowing for fast, smooth and accurate lens changes and to maintain focus and iris motor positions, the SP3 family of lenses are small and lightweight with an ergonomic design yet finished in tough anodised shell. The lenses are Panchro compatible, meaning they match perfectly with Cooke Panchro/i Classic (PL-mount).

The 18mm SP3 now added to the series offers dramatic composition opportunities which emphasise depth and scale. Whether it’s capturing broad vistas, sweeping wide shots, or highlighting a character’s surroundings our new wide-angle lens allows for expanded and evocative imagery as demonstrated in this latest product showreel.

Launch events for the 18mm lens

Cooke SP3 range is available worldwide. Pricing is $4,500 for a single lens and $26,000 for the complete set of six lenses in a heavy-duty carry case. Cooke SP3 mounts (E, RF, L and M) are available to purchase as an accessory, priced at $480 per mount.

Cooke is hosting events to launch the 18mm lens at our London, Beijing and Burbank spaces. Register for these on the company’s website. Follow the link to know more about the Cooke SP3 range.