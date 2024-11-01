Sony’s PDT-FP1, the portable data transmitter announced last February and available since July, is now the star of a webinar that explains everything about the 5G portable data transmitter.

Discover the key features and benefits of the high-speed 5G portable data transmitter PDT-FP1, for still image and video transmission on-location shoots in a new webinar!

The new Sony Electronics PDT-FP1 5G device supports sustained high-speed still and video transmission from Sony cameras, providing a competitive advantage for live event photographers and broadcast professionals. According to photographer Nick Didlick, the PDT-FP1 5G is “one of the most significant developments in mobile communications in the last decade”.

Sony showcased the new 5G portable data transmitter for broadcasting and news coverage, PDT-FP1, in Sony’s booth in April 14-17 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. It was announced, then, that the PDT-FP1 was expected to be available in the United States in early-Summer of 2024 for approximately $1099.99 USD. The product has been available since July, and now Sony hosted the webinar, “Get to Know Sony’s 5G IoT Portable Data Transmitter,” to introduce you to Sony’s PDT-FP1 – the portable data transmitter with 5G, mmwave and sub6 capabilities for sustained high-speed transmission of video and still images from cameras.

The webinar explain features and benefits of this exciting new product and shares real-world examples on how it replaces many other individual devices and leverages 5G technology in broadcast and content delivery. Plus the webinar answered questions from the audience. You can view the whole session now.

Watch and Discover: