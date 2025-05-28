Sony has announced its newest offering in the cinema line: the FX2. As the nomenclature dictates, the FX2 sits below the FX3 in terms of video offerings. It technically sits above the FX30 given the price, the features, the full-frame sensor (that mirrors the a7 IV), and the stills capability, but with cropped 4K 60fps video and no 4K 120fps offering, FX30 videographers will likely think twice before jumping into this model. With its additional stills capacity (including log shooting mode for stills so your photos can match your color grade), Sony hopes to entice hybrid creators new to the Sony line with this $2700 offering.

A full list of features is below, and of course, there are a few questions, curiosities, and concerns from the get-go.

Let’s start with the good stuff:

Sensor and specs: 33MP full-frame sensor and 7K oversampling for full-frame 4K video. Dual base ISO of 800 and 4000.

Electronic View Finder: Ever try to film with the FX30 or the FX3 on a beach? Like, say, Cannes? Enough said!

Shutter angle option: Huzzah! An “entry-level” cinema camera with shutter angle!

Updated Design: The FX2 body includes a built-in fan and two tripod screws. It’s the little things that matter, such as being able to lock down the camera with multiple screws. Thank you!

NP-FZ100 Battery: This camera runs on the same trusty batteries as its predecessors. So if you already own a whole bunch of ’em, you’re in luck!

Mechanical Shutter Option: Ready to use fast flash sync with your cinema camera?

Active and Dynamic Modes: Handheld videographers, unite! These are brand new offerings in the cinema line with this model. The features assist and stabilize “run and gun” style filming.

AI Fun: Real-time recognition and Auto Framing are among the new AI offerings here.

Now, stuff that raised an eyebrow:

4K 60 Cropped Video: A t this point, in the year of our Lord 2025, I believe any brand new full-frame model costing over $2500 should have 4K 60 uncropped. The R6, the R8, the Z6III, … all models that all offer 4K60 uncropped (technically, the Z7II has a 1.08 crop). That said, these also all technically have lower MP sensors (24.2MP or 24.5MP). But uncropped 4K 60fps is sure to be a missed feature.

No 4K 120fps offering: Even my FX30 can do this (yes, at even more of a crop, but at least it’s offered!). To only offer 120fps in HD is a step backward, and surprising given that its less expensive S35 sibling can offer it in 4K.

Rolling Shutter Issues: The rolling shutter issues with the Sony a7 IV have been documented in the past. We have yet to be hands-on with this unit, but we’ll be sure to give this a test.

So what does this mean?

Sony’s video announcing the FX2 starts with a motto: “Your journey begins here.” The purchase of this new model may hinge on whether or not someone already owns a Sony camera. The FX2 is, technically, a full-frame offering for creators who are interested in simultaneously gathering stills. If you’re filming interviews and other offerings where 4K 30fps or 24fps is your primary operating video flavor, you don’t mind the crop at 60fps, and/or you don’t already own a Sony camera (stills or otherwise), the FX2 may prove to be a great camera for you. Otherwise, considering the 4K 60fps S35 video and the missing 4K 120fps, the FX30 is still a great place to “begin” for videographers who are just jumping in and are video-focused.

Sony is offering the FX2 at $2699.99 for the body, and $3,099.99 for the camera and XLR handle.

The full line of specs as offered from Sony’s website:

Full-frame Exmor R™ CMOS 33MP sensor and BIONZ XR™ image processor engine

15+ stops dynamic range in Log mode with Dual base ISO (800/4000)

Flexible Log shooting modes — Flexible ISO, Cine EI, and Cine EI Quick

Angle-adjustable EVF

“BIG6” interface

AI-based Real-time Recognition AF for various objects

Compact body for handheld shooting; Cage free design

Log shooting mode for stills shares the same video post-production workflow

Active Mode/Dynamic active Mode image stabilization

Up to 16 LUT files can be imported by memory card or Creator’s Cloud

Uninterrupted movie recording capability up to 4K 60p (59.94p)

12 Creative Look profiles for in-camera visual moods.

Anamorphic de-squeeze display for easy anamorphic monitoring

FPS menu for frame-rate control: 2.5x slow motion at 4K / 5x slow motion in Full HD

Sony offers more than 70 E-mount lenses to support all shooting styles.

AF Assist empowers manual focus with AF transition speed and sensitivity settings

Auto framing and crops and tracks subject to keep in prominent position

A switch for MOVIE or STILL mode saves and recalls settings for each

Cooling managed via internal fan, thermal components, and a design that facilitates air intake

NP-FZ100 battery provides up to 100 minutes actual video time

XLR-H1 enables four-channel audio, 24-bit audio via connectors, and a digital audio interface

Stream up to 4K 59.94p video via LAN

Two SD card slots with one supporting CFexpress Type A cards

4:2:2 10-bit or 16-bit RAW output to external recorder