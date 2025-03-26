Approximately 70% smaller than the VENICE Extension System 2, the new VENICE Extension System Mini clearly invites filmmakers, in Sony’s own words, to “go small, shoot big.”

Designed to deliver the next generation of visual content, in a super-compact form, the VENICE Extension System Mini preserves the image quality of VENICE 2, thanks to a built-in 8.6K full-frame CMOS sensor.

The original VENICE Extension System revealed new perspectives that were not possible to achieve with a camera and now Sony takes the logic a step forward, introducing another extension that will allow filmmakers to capture images that even the VENICE Extension System can’t capture.

Flexibility extends to every corner of the compact design now unveiled by Sony. A thin, supple, detachable connector cable unlocks greater filmmaking freedom, as well as facilitates XR content creation and stitch shooting. A PL mount adapter supports more lens choices and metadata recording. Assignable buttons and numerous mounting holes allow cinematographers to rig up and film exactly how they want.

This compact system is perfect for handheld, gimbal, and POV shooting. Its radical, compact design will transform stereoscopic and 360° filming. Reduced to be approximately 70% smaller than its predecessor, the camera head block is perfect for shooting handheld and even with small gimbals. The compact design measures just 2.52 × 4.06 x 2.37 in (W x H x D), weighing approximately 2.31 lbs with the PL mount adapter or just 1.19 lbs with the E-mount attached.

The system supports an extra-long 39.37 ft connector cable (sold separately) allowing filmmakers to explore even more creative shooting options. The longer cable, Sony says, “broadens your range of filming techniques further than the standard 14.76 ft cable already enables.” The thinner, more flexible connector cable is detachable, making it easier to arrange your camera setup and shoot in tight spaces. Plus, the cable’s flexibility allows for easier handling in a variety of environments.

The VENICE Extension System Mini may be small, but it can shoot with the same image quality as VENICE 2 in a more compact body, thanks to its 8.6K full-frame CMOS sensor built into the camera head block. Compatibility with both the VENICE 2 8K and VENICE 2 6K means that VENICE 2 6K users can now take advantage of an 8.6K sensor (VENICE 2 V4.0 firmware is required).