A new whitepaper from Nevion, a Sony Group Company, details the different IP architecture options for live production and offers a best-practice solution for organizations looking to optimize their resources.

A must-read for anyone considering a move to IP in their facilities or in outside broadcast trucks, the whitepaper “IP Architecture For Live Production” from Nevion can be downloaded for free.

“Looking to move to IP, and are wondering about which network architecture to adopt? This Nevion whitepaper is for you!”, says Sony, as the company announces the free document, which provides guidance on IP network architecture options for live production. The new whitepaper can be downloaded for free, by providing your contact details.

IP technology is now making steady progress into live production workflows. Many (if not most) studio, campus or OB truck renewals involve a move from a traditional SDI infrastructure to an IP local area network (LAN). Two key aspects of this migration are architecting the IP network and controlling it to bring optimum performance, usage and scalability. This whitepaper provides a short overview of the IP LAN architectures commonly considered for live media production, outlining the pros and cons of each solution available.

In this whitepaper, Nevion puts forward the case for deploying shared spine-leaf (“purple”) network architectures in all but the very smallest networks, as they best support requirements such as scalability, capacity, better use of resources, and resilience.

While historically, broadcasters have adopted a central IP router to manage live production, such topologies have problems with resilience and scalability. Segmented spine-leaf (“red-blue”) networks offer some of the advantages of shared spine-leaf networks, but also have some important short-comings, including resilience and poorer load balancing.

Olivier Suard, VP of Marketing, Nevion, says, “IP technology has represented a major step-change in the broadcast industry. It offers agility and flexibility to operations, while maintaining reliability and maximum uptime. But a successful IP deployment depends on carefully designed infrastructure, and our hope is that this whitepaper will be valuable in helping organizations navigate that challenge.”

The whitepaper is a must-read for anyone considering a move to IP in their facilities or in outside broadcast trucks. Follow the link to download the Nevion “IP Architecture For Live Production” whitepaper for free.