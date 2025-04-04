A Super35mm camera system with Variable Neutral Density (VND) is one of the highlights at Sony’s booth during NAB Show 2025, but there is a lot more for attendees to discover at booth N439.

From April 6-9, Sony Electronics’ NAB Show 2025 exhibit in Las Vegas (N439) will immerse attendees in leading innovations, insights, workflows, and expertise supporting four key areas: live production solutions, news and production workflows, imaging solutions, and virtual production. Sony’s ecosystem of tools drive connections and creativity and streamline processes for individual creators and enterprise productions. New highlights include a Super35mm camera system with Variable Neutral Density (VND), an ultra-compact Full-frame camera extension system, and a camera tracking solution for enriching content creation.

Sony’s enhancements and technologies support the latest industry needs and capabilities by enabling new forms of expression and productivity through cloud and IP protocols, cinematic capture, and Spatial Content creation, as well as augmented extended reality (XR) and virtual effects (VFX) workflows. The company is empowering broadcasters, cinematographers, production teams and content creators at all levels to bring their vision to life with more flexibility and efficiency.

“We are excited to connect with and empower the industry at NAB Show and debut innovations and advancements that address the unique and evolving needs of our customers,” said Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “We’ve taken a very intentional approach, by providing enhancements to our lineup. Through easy to download firmware updates, we’re adding more value, providing longevity, reflecting the requests of our users and offering a return on their initial investment. With our expansive network of solutions and expertise, we’re creating a more efficient and seamless workflow that enables creativity and meets our broadcast and production customers where they are.”

Here are all the key details about Sony’s presence in the Las Vegas show:

Live Production Solutions

Building on the success of its predecessor, the HDC-F5500V Super 35mm 4K CMOS system camera for live production will make its debut at NAB Show 2025. The camera features a global shutter imager, PL lens mount, and a new optional software license adds VND capabilities for increased depth of field control and a wide range of brightness control through virtual iris capabilities. Designed for the demands of today’s live productions, the camera provides beautifully detailed imagery and ND control during on-tally. It also offers workflow advantages including a wealth of features for HDR and SDR production, and the same infrastructure as its HDC-5500V 2/3-inch counterpart, including IP networking, remote multi-camera operation and an in-CCU (camera control unit) record option. It is planned to be available in summer 2025.

Through a recent Version 1.1 firmware update, the CNA-2 Camera Control Network Adapter now supports integrated management of multiple sites through Sony’s Global Multi Camera System (GMCS), enabling remote operation of numerous cameras for large-scale sporting events and other applications. Furthermore, through the optional HZC-MSUCN2 license, simultaneous configuration changes and color adjustments for multiple cameras can be enabled via a web browser.

For the first time at NAB Show, the new HDC-P50A compact and lightweight POV (point of view) box camera will be on display. Now shipping, the multi-purpose camera features a 2/3-inch 3-chip 4K global shutter image sensor, installation flexibility, up to 8x HD and 4x 4K output, direct IP connectivity, and full CCU integration while offering the same image quality and operational features as the Sony HDC Global Shutter family. The camera can be paired with an optional HKC-VND50 variable ND filter unit, as well as the CNA-2 camera control network adapter, for centralized monitoring and remote operations.

Sony’s latest 4K professional monitors, the 16.5-inch BVM-HX1710 and BVM-HX1710N (with IP interface), offer a peak luminance of 3,000 nits, excellent contrast and deep blacks, and will come equipped with new operational tools including a side-by-side display feature enabling direct comparison between two 4K signals or between 4K and HD video. In addition, closed captioning over 3G-SD1 1920×1080/59.94P and flexible control over the maximum brightness settings allows for adjustment in eight steps – from 4000 nits to 400 nits. Settings created on the BVM-HX1710(N) can be shared with the flagship BVM-HX3110 color-grading monitor. The BVM-HX3110 will also receive new capabilities through a free Version 2.0 upgrade that mirrors the BVM-HX1710(N)’s features. The BVM-HX1710(N) and Version 2 firmware for the BVM-HX3110 are scheduled for summer 2025.

The BRC-AM7 4K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera with AI-enabled Auto Framing and Tracking, which was announced at NAB 2024, is now available. New Version 2 firmware, planned for summer 2025, adds multi-person framing, face registration, enhanced tracking range, lead room effect, and it adds compatibility with the CNA-2 for remote productions. The addition of the Version 2 software will ensure a common feature set and operational style with the ILME-FR7 Full frame camera. Planned for early summer 2025, both the BRC-AM7 and FR7 will add compatibility with Sony’s latest Camera Remote Toolkit for remote camera operation and settings adjustments.

Key enhancements to Sony’s Networked Live portfolio include updates to the Live Production switcher lineup. Newly released Version 2.3 firmware for the MLS-X1, highlighted by the Conditional Action Macros feature, allows operators to pre-build actions that can be executed based on the status of the switcher, enhancing the efficiency of the production and reducing the burden on the technical director. Additionally, the M2L-X software-based production switcher is being demonstrated on Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) equipment, as well as the cloud while the M2 Live cloud-based production platform will show new integration with third-party audio mixing boards.

Nevion, a Sony Group Company focused on real-time media transport processing and orchestration, will showcase recent updates. The software-defined media node, Nevion Virtuoso, expands with a new high-density AES/Analog/MADI converter and add-on that provides more audio sources. Virtuoso’s HEVC low-latency and low-bitrate technologies will also be highlighted. The Nevion VideoIPath Media Orchestration Platform, which can now orchestrate 5G and cloud environments, will be on display, giving customers greater flexibility for their contribution or production environments.

The PDT-FP1 portable data transmitter is updated with new features including support for external camera recording, in addition to high-quality live streaming from a connected camera and streaming app. (Note that it cannot record external camera source and stream simultaneously. Streaming via USB connection requires compatible camera with UVC/UAC capabilities. Please check camera specifications for compatibility). Immediate workflow for delivering photos and videos from the field has been improved with the Transfer & Tagging app (T&T), as well as direct upload from camera-to-the-cloud services.

Together with the PDT-FP1 and NXL-ME80 media edge processor, Sony’s CBK-RPU7 remote production unit transforms into a remote production solution. New enhancements to the solution add remote camera control, tally, capture with return video monitoring, and connection management via Nevion’s VideoIPath, enhancing multi-camera operations and monitoring. Recent Version 1.2 firmware for the NXL-ME80 achieves more stable video transmission with even lower bitrate transmission, enhanced jitter resistance for increased stability, and newly equipped encryption functionality (AES256). It also provides virtually lossless ultra-low latency H.265/HEVC codec. Integration with Nevion Virtuoso is planned for a future update.

Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations, which provides sports organizations with leading broadcast production, officiating, and performance solutions, is showcasing HawkREPLAY—an instant replay broadcast solution for flexible on-premise, hybrid, and remote production workflows. It can be used alongside Sony’s HDC-5500 4x 4K camera or HDC-P50A POV camera and CCU for enabling 4K HFR and UHD pan and scan capabilities along with a cloud technology showcase. Within the Broadcast Solutions ecosystem, HawkNEST, an asset management and ISO record system, will also be on display with new Control Console and Channel Navigator tool features.

News and Production Workflow

Ci Media Cloud, a media asset management and collaboration service available as part of Sony’s Creators’ Cloud suite, has added new format support and exciting integrations to simplify and automate post-production workflows. Ci Workflow now supports nearly all camera RAW formats, making its self-service VFX pull solution even more powerful. Ci also added a DaVinci Resolve Studio extension which allows editors to seamlessly access Ci files, edit, relink, render, and share cuts without having to leave their NLE (non-linear editing). Additionally, Sony has added direct camera-to-the-cloud support for FX3, FX30 and Alpha 7S III (sequentially) with additional model compatibility to come, allowing camera owners to automatically upload to Ci without the need for additional hardware.

Crispin, a Sony Group Company providing leading master control and asset management solutions, has rolled out new services. CORE Dashboard provides customers with the ability to monitor all critical system components, playlist alerts or discrepancies, and a high-level supervisory view all within the CORE ecosystem, which empowers users with flexible browser-based user interfaces. Record & Prep Manager (RPM) now includes Quality Control (QC) and prep functionality to accompany the scheduled recording, allowing for complete management of all resources available for prep and records. A new addition to the portfolio is List Assist, an innovative approach to playlist management using intelligent analysis for easy review and response to changes. FAST Wheel automatically creates a News rundown based on content available on a station’s website.

Imaging Solutions

The recently announced VENICE Extension System Mini adds flexibility to Sony’s flagship VENICE 2 full-frame digital cinema camera, enabling the camera’s sensor to be separated and extended from the camera body via a thin, detachable cable. It is approximately 70 percent smaller than the previous extension system, for use in small and challenging locations. When using two units side-by-side, stereoscopic clips can be captured naturally for Spatial Content Creation and VFX background capture. The system is planned to be available in summer 2025.

A Version 2 firmware update for the BURANO full-frame cinema camera will include new recording formats for faster sensor performance, led by a 3.8K Full Frame crop up to 120 fps and a 1.9K Super 35 mode that can capture up to 240 fps. Further additions include standardized SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVC, as well as an improved on-screen display, enhanced image output, additional exposure tools, broader auto focus capabilities, and live event and multi-camera functionality.

Also on display will be the compact PXW-Z200 XDCAM and HXR-NX800 NXCAM 4K HDR handheld camcorders with network connectivity, AI-powered subject recognition, precise auto focus and the option to add MPEG HD422. The PXW-Z200 supports SDI output and timecode, and with firmware expected in summer 2025, will add XAVC MXF recording.

The DWX series expands with the DWM-30 digital wireless transmitter. For use in a range of professional audio applications including broadcast and live music, the updated model supports a wider range of frequencies and codecs, as well as multichannel simultaneous operation.

Sony’s Creators’ Cloud suite of software, services and apps includes Monitor & Control (M&C), a mobile app[1] for video creators that enables wired or wireless video monitoring and precise remote-control for single or multi-camera operations. M&C is expanding functionality in the latest Version 2.3 update and will support additional features such as electronic crop framing functions for the PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800 and improved focus maps resolution on mobile devices.

Virtual Production

As virtual production gains market adoption, Sony is at the forefront with an inclusive suite of virtual production offerings that support Spatial Content Creation. At NAB Show 2025, the company is introducing the OCELLUS (ASR-CT1) camera tracking system, a marker-free tracking system that can be used both indoors and outdoors. This innovative new solution is camera agnostic and uses four out of five image sensors on a sensor unit to track feature points on video signals. The OCELLUS is ideal for use in both broadcast applications such as news, sports and weather, as well as cinematic applications. The camera tracking system is expected to be available in fall 2025.

Additionally, Sony’s Virtual Production Tool Set, a series of resources that streamlines pre-production and on-set workflows, is gaining new features which will be previewed to bring pre-visualization to life, before a production takes place. Updated software addresses viewing angle correction, and adds Crystal LED off-axis color compensations. In addition, it provides rendering of high picture quality CG backgrounds at high frames per second by ray-tracing acceleration, and also supports real-time moiré alerts for VENICE 2 operation.

Planned stage presentations will feature thought leaders and experts from throughout the media and entertainment business and cover trending topics including AI, sports production, 5G, IP, cloud-based production, cinematic production, Spatial Content creation, and virtual production, among others.