Sony introduced a new interchangeable lens camera with approximately 61 megapixels 35 mm full-frame image sensor, in a lightweight, compact form, the ILX-LR1, as the world waits for the new BURANO.

Sony is teasing the launch of a new BURANO CineAlta camera and the rumor mill has started working again. Does the fact that Burano is a small island near Venice mean something?

Be ready for the announcement of a new camera September 12th, 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 22:00 CST / 23:00 JST is all the teaser from Sony reveals, but photographer Andrea Pizzini, who uses to share rumors on his YouTube channel, says more: he suggests the new camera may be 8K, while asking if it is E-mount or PL-mount?

No one really knows, but one thing is clear: BURANO, the camera, may be the name chosen because the original Burano is a small island near Venice. Sony, wanting to keep with its logic, has chosen this name for a camera that, everybody expects, will be a mini VENICE, something a bit like the VENICE Extension System, which allows the VENICE to go places it would otherwise not be able to. The difference, now, is that the camera itself will be able to go those places, instead of a module connected with cables. It’s not hard to imagine a module from the VENICE Extension System as the body of the new BURANO.

Although Sony has not revealed more than the name and announcement date, the rumor mill started working hard, and someone on the website SonyRumors shared a link to a Sony ZV-E10 video entitled “An Ode to Burano” posted 10 months ago, asking if it hints at something. While it’s not probable that the author of that video was sharing a secret, as the videos published on that channel follow a pattern, it’s interesting the video of Burano, which is a tourist attraction due to its colors and architecture, was shot with a Sony camera.

Besides Sony’s teaser and the video from Andrea Pizzini, we’ve a note from the website CineD, which reveals they had early access to BURANO “and we are encouraging you to join us on September 12th at the camera release time for an exclusive interview featuring the camera and its capabilities with my colleague Nino and a senior Sony representative.”

ILX-LR1: a camera for industrial use

While we wait for the BURANO CineAlta camera, Sony has introduced the new ILX-LR1, an interchangeable lens camera designed for industrial use with approximately 61 megapixels 35 mm full-frame image sensor. With high resolution and in a lightweight, compact form, it is ideal for inspection, investigation, surveying, and mapping by drone. While it is not designed with creative cinematography in mind, it’s a curious timing for Sony to introduce a small camera.

“As the industrial market for drones expands, we recognized the need for a compact, lightweight, and full-frame option that prioritizes image quality and offers remote capabilities. This is a gamechanger for many in the industry,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. “With the launch of the ILX-LR1, we’ve taken Sony’s trusted legacy and expertise in imaging and paired it with the benefits of our E-mount interchangeable lens system and Camera Remote SDK to create a versatile new ecosystem optimized for photography, which supports a diverse range of industrial applications.”

The ILX-LR1 is designed to be a small and lightweight interchangeable lens camera with a 35mm full-frame image sensor. It is approximately 3.94 inches width x 2.91 inches height x 1.67 inches depth, weighing approximately 0.53 lbs, without carrying monitor, viewfinder, or battery, but incorporating the necessary features for industrial applications. Its sensor is capable of shooting 61MP pictures and 4K movies at 50MP, according to Sony.

The ILX-LR1 debuted at the Commercial UAV Expo Show at the Sony booth #901 in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2023. ​The new ILX-LR1 expected availability is at the end of November 2023 through Sony and a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers: ​Camera only: MSRP $2,950 USD, $4,016 CAN.

It’s not the BURANO, but the ILX-LR1 clearly points to the direction Sony is taking: small cameras that can be used anywhere. Is the BURANO a mini VENICE?