Sony Electronics Inc. announced new updates and developments for the VENICE 2 motion picture camera system, including Version 2.00 firmware update with powerful new features and capabilities.

The new VENICE Extension System 2, that will be showcased for the first time at IBC2022, increases flexibility with 8K data transmission and extends up to 12 meters away from the camera body.

Sony will be at IBC2022, in Amsterdam, starting tomorrow, and one of the highlights in the company’s booth will be the new VENICE Extension System 2. The Extension System 2 is a tethered extension system that allows the camera body to detach from the actual image sensor block with no degradation in image quality.

The company says that the new updates and developments for the VENICE 2 motion picture camera system include the release of the VENICE Extension System 2 for expanded flexibility and version 2.00 firmware update. To use the VENICE Extension System 2, VENICE firmware Ver2.00 and VENICE firmware 6.3 are necessary and will be available in early 2023. The firmware is compatible with the VENICE 2 6K and the VENICE 2 8K.

“The VENICE 2 was born from the voice and feedback of the cinema community,” said Theresa Alesso, President of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics Inc. “Thanks to the continued feedback of our customers, we have been able to fuel the ongoing development of this powerful full-frame cinema camera with the mission to enable more creative freedom.”

6 VENICE cameras in a F/A-18 jet fighter cockpit

Sony says that the VENICE Extension System 2 adds important enhancements over the original, including compatibility with both the VENICE and the VENICE 2 and can transmit wide bandwidth sensor data over longer distances. In addition, the Extension System 2 offers greater mobility and compatibility with either a 3-meter or a 12-meter cable – without the need for a repeater.

Thanks to its small size and light weight, filmmakers have greater creative freedom with the ability to shoot in tight spaces, go handheld or mount the Extension System 2 on gimbals and cranes.

“The original VENICE Rialto System has been such a great resource to give me added flexibility for feature films. On Top Gun: Maverick, the small form factor of three VENICE Extension System, paired with three cameras, allowed us to place 6 VENICE cameras, in the cockpit of an F-18 fighter jet to capture the excitement of flying in-camera. The extension system has given me the flexibility to be as creative as I want to be,” said Oscar award-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda ASC.

Academy-award-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt has been shooting with the VENICE 2 Extension System on an upcoming project. He offered this feedback, “The VENICE 2 Rialto has been a huge asset for me. It frees us to use the sensor we already love in ways we never could without it.”

In addition, the Extension System 2 is nearly the same size of the original system, measuring 158 x 147 x 126 mm, and weighing around 2.1 kg . For added capabilities, such as when shooting for Visual FX, the Extension System 2 is equipped with a tilt/roll sensor on the camera head that detects motion. It records this information in the metadata and outputs the data through the camera’s SDI.

New functionalities for Virtual Production

For added functionality, the Extension System 2 also has four assignable buttons – making it perfect for handheld configurations. This feature allows buttons to be assigned for functions, such as changing ND filters, REC Start/Stop, etc.

VENICE 2 Version 2.00 adds new features and capabilities specifically requested by production professionals, including new imager modes, higher recording speeds, and sync functions for working with LED walls and volumes.

Version 2.00 will also allow users to embed LUT (Look Up Table) and CDL (Color Decision Lists) data in clips. It also offers new monitor-out functions such as zoom to fit for anamorphic lenses and the ability to change the position of the recording status indicator and playback status indicator up to eight positions to the center of the screen – a needed function when in zoom to fit anamorphic modes.

Additionally, the VENICE 2 Version 2.00 firmware update comes with added functionality to assist with focus. Version 2.00 allows one of nine positions on the viewfinder to be magnified to assist with focus and shooting. New functions also allow users to output the same image as the viewfinder with settings, such as peaking and zebra, from monitor-out. Playback functions have also been improved. Playback position in the clip is now displayed and allows frame-by-frame playback. Now, EI metadata is also applied during playback.

New functionality has also been added for virtual production. Version 2.00 firmware update adds sync functions, including phase shifting of Genlock, which enables you to shift on-camera artifacts until they minimized. Additionally, Genlock is now available when shooting at high frame rates.

The new VENICE Extension System 2 will be available in early 2023 for approximately $18,999.99 USD and $24,399.99 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.