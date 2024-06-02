Available for iOS and Android devices, Sony’s Monitor & Control app has been upgraded to version 2.0.0, offering Creators’ Cloud expanded compatibility and enhanced features.

Offering advanced monitoring and control capabilities, the new version of Sony’s Monitor & Control app supports a wider range of camera models, including BURANO, FX6, FX3, FX30, α1, α9 III, and α7S III.

Sony Electronics announces the release of Monitor & Control (M&C) app version 2.0.0, an updated offering for Creators’ Cloud for individuals, bringing, the company says, “a suite of powerful new features and expanded compatibility for filmmakers and content creators.”

The update to the Monitor & Control mobile app for visual content creators underscores Sony’s commitment to delivering innovative tools that enhance the creative process. The mobile app supports a myriad of Cinema Line and Alpha cameras, and enables wireless monitoring, precise exposure adjustment, and intuitive focus control on smartphones and tablets, effectively transforming these devices into wireless monitors with professional camera controls.

A more flexible workflow

Key features of the M&C app include real-time exposure monitoring, customizable histograms and waveforms, remote control of camera settings, and advanced color settings, providing creators with a more flexible workflow without needing a separate external monitor. It also offers intuitive focus controls, enabling touch focus, autofocus sensitivity adjustments, and Real-time Tracking directly from a mobile device. The on-screen control bar provides precise manual focus adjustments, with configurable settings for focus transition speeds, limits, and magnification.

Here is some more information shared by Sony about the updated (version 2.0.0) Motion & Control app:

Expanded Compatibility:

The M&C v2.0.0 app now supports a wider range of camera models, including BURANO, FX6, FX3, FX30, α1, α9 III, and α7S III. This expansion ensures more creators can benefit from the advanced monitoring and control capabilities offered by M&C.

Multi-Camera Monitoring:

Exclusive to iPad OS, the Multi-Camera Monitoring feature allows setting adjustments, control and display of up to four cameras. This function supports both wired and wireless connections through Wi-Fi routers or hotspots, providing flexibility for various shooting environments.

Key Improvements for BURANO and FX6:

Monitoring Resolution : Enhanced support for FX6, bringing it on par with other high-end models.

: Enhanced support for FX6, bringing it on par with other high-end models. Exposure Monitoring : New support for BURANO and FX6, enabling precise exposure adjustments with tools like waveform, false color, histogram and zebra.

: New support for BURANO and FX6, enabling precise exposure adjustments with tools like waveform, false color, histogram and zebra. LUT Import: FX6 now supports Look-Up Table (LUT) import directly from mobile devices, allowing real-time application to live view.

Enhanced Monitoring Features:

Full Screen Monitoring: Provides an unobstructed view of live images across all supported models.

Provides an unobstructed view of live images across all supported models. Focus Map: Available for FX6, this feature offers intuitive focus control by visualizing depth settings.

User Interface Improvements:

Simple UI: The updated interface matches the camera body design of CineAlta cameras, ensuring an intuitive user experience.

The updated interface matches the camera body design of CineAlta cameras, ensuring an intuitive user experience. Intuitive Controls: Frequently used settings can easily be controlled from a smartphone or tablet including; frame rate, sensitivity, shutter speed, ND filter (FX6 and BURANO), look, and white balance.

Frequently used settings can easily be controlled from a smartphone or tablet including; frame rate, sensitivity, shutter speed, ND filter (FX6 and BURANO), look, and white balance. Focus Modes Integration : Seamlessly control focus while monitoring.

: Seamlessly control focus while monitoring. Improved White Balance Settings UI : Allows for more accurate adjustments of Kelvin scale.

: Allows for more accurate adjustments of Kelvin scale. Anamorphic De-Squeeze Display: Correctly displays images shot with anamorphic lenses.

Correctly displays images shot with anamorphic lenses. Grid Line: Assists in composing shots with a thirds grid overlay.

Tool Menu Enhancements:

Users can select and customize up to three tools for their screen, including advanced adjustments for options like waveform, histogram, false color, zebra, de-squeeze, grid lines, and rotation.

The Monitor & Control​ mobile app is, as mentioned above, available for iOS and Android devices. Some cameras will require latest firmware update. Check Sony’s website for compatible camera software versions.