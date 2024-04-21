Production

Kenny McMillan and Martin Lindsay talk about Sony’s Android powered PDT-FP1 for Portable Data Transfer!

Jose Antunes
April 21, 2024
From the NAB Show Floor | Sony PDT-FP1A high-speed 5G portable data transmitter for still image and video transmission on-location shoots, PDT-FP1, that utilizes the power of 5G to enhance professional workflows at live events.

ProVideo Coalition announced last February that Sony would showcase the new 5G portable data transmitter for broadcasting and news coverage, PDT-FP1, in Sony’s booth (C8201) April 14-17 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Kenny McMillan visited the space to check with Martin Lindsay the new product, which allows for real-time transfer of photos and videos and seamless livestreaming via 5G, representing a significant boost in process efficiency for news agencies, photojournalists, corporate or event photographers.

