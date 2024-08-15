With the release of the iPhone 15, Tilta has once again expanded its versatile ecosystem, this time turning the popular smartphone into a professional-grade cinema camera. The Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone is one of the most thoughtful and well-designed setups for mobile filmmakers, offering a vast range of accessories that truly transform your phone into a filmmaking powerhouse.

A Thoughtfully Designed Case

The foundation of the Khronos ecosystem begins with its custom-designed case, which is available for both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. This is no ordinary protective case; it’s crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy using precise CNC manufacturing. The result is a sturdy and lightweight enclosure that ensures your phone stays firmly in place. One of the standout features of the Khronos case is its proprietary mounts and pins, which allow for seamless integration with the wide array of accessories that make up the system.

Please note: It does take some time to screw your phone into the case and remove it. Consider using a phone that isn’t your day-to-day carry so you aren’t worried about taking the case on/off.

Accessories to Enhance Your Filmmaking

One of the most impressive aspects of the Tilta Khronos Ecosystem is the number of accessories available to build out your setup. Here’s a quick list of the accessories currently available:

Focus PD Handle

Quick Release USB-C Hub

Cooling System

NATO Bracket with Circular Wooden Handle

Circular Wooden Handle

Adjustable Handle

Universal SSD Holder

ARCA Quick Release Adapter

Cold Shoe Quick Release Adapter

Universal NATO Mount

Mini LED Panel (Daylight)

Lens Adapter

Quick Release Filter Tray White Mist Filters Black Mist Filters FSND Filters



I’ll review some accessories that stood out to me as being particularly helpful for a realistic filmmaking rig:

The Focus PD Handle is a critical component. More than just a handle, it powers the rest of the accessories in the Khronos lineup via the system’s contact pins. It also connects to the Blackmagic Camera app, enabling remote control over recording functions, as well as focus and zoom operations.

Another highlight is the Quick Release Filter Tray, engineered for ease of use. It uses magnets to attach and detach filters quickly, and Tilta offers a variety of filtration options. This simple but innovative system helps you switch filters on the fly, which can be a game-changer in fast-paced shooting environments.

Mobile filmmakers know that overheating is a common issue, especially when pushing phones to their limits with 4K video recording. Tilta addresses this concern with a MagSafe-powered Cooling System. This not only keeps your phone’s internals cool during long shoots but also powers your device, ensuring you can keep filming without interruption.

Tilta also understands the importance of storage. Their Universal SSD Holder is essential for those who need more space than what the iPhone provides, allowing you to record directly to an external drive and avoid running out of storage during critical moments. This feature is particularly useful for long-form content creators who need continuous recording without the worry of hitting storage limits.

Additionally, the Khronos ecosystem offers a Mini LED Panel, perfect for adding a professional touch to your shots with well-placed lighting, such as an eye light. This small but powerful accessory ensures your subject looks their best, even in low-light conditions.

The real magic of the Khronos ecosystem comes from its Quick Release USB-C Hub. This essential accessory transforms your iPhone into a fully-fledged camera rig by unlocking a variety of ports, including a 100-watt USB-C power distribution port, two additional USB-C Power Delivery/Data Transfer ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and even a full-size HDMI port. With these options, you can power multiple accessories, transfer data, and monitor your footage on a larger display—all from a single hub.

The USB-C hub also features an Arca quick-release and a ¼”-20 mount, allowing you to easily attach the entire system to a tripod, stabilizer, or shoulder rig, depending on your filming needs.

For filmmakers looking to turn their iPhone 15 into a professional cinema camera, the Tilta Khronos Ecosystem offers a robust solution. With a wide range of thoughtfully designed accessories, Tilta has built one of the most comprehensive ecosystems for mobile filmmaking. Whether you’re shooting short films, documentaries, or commercial content, this system provides everything you need to elevate your iPhone filmmaking to the next level.