The recently announced Simera-C series offers focal lengths of 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm, covering a spectrum from wide-angle to medium telephoto to suit various shooting scenarios.

Super compact and, Thypoch claims, highly affordable, the Simera-C cine lenses feature a T1.5 constant aperture throughout the series, which will be expanded with a 21mm in the future.

With four prime lenses, the Simera-C series marks Thypoch’s new foray into filmmaking. With a background in photography and a relation to DZOFILM, developers of cinematic lenses for filmmakers, Thypoch announces the Simera-C series, a family comprised of four lenses with focal lengths of 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm, covering a spectrum from wide-angle to medium telephoto to suit various shooting scenarios. A 21mm is planned, the company adds.

With a constant T1.5 aperture throughout the series, these lenses excel in diverse lighting conditions, according to Thypoch. The ultra-shallow depth of field adds dramatic depth and spatial separation to each frame, while the ample light intake supports high-frame-rate shooting, ensuring rich tonality and texture even in low-light environments. Each image captures emotion and poetic nuance, embodying the essence of cinematic storytelling.

16 aperture blades

Supporting 8K high-resolution production, the lenses feature a meticulously crafted optical structure that incorporates aspherical lenses, low-dispersion elements, and high-refractive-index elements, achieving, Thypoch claims, outstanding resolution and exceptional chromatic aberration control. The aperture blades have been increased from 14 to 16 compared to the Simera photography series, producing smoother, rounder bokeh and minimizing “onion rings” or irregular highlights. This natural and soft background blur enhances image purity and elevates the artistic aesthetics of every shot.

Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the all-metal body of the Simera-C series balances strength and lightness. Each lens weighs between just 380-450 grams, slightly heavier than a 330ml soda can but with a more compact form. This breaks free from the traditional constraints of cinema lenses regarding size and weight, allowing seamless use across handheld, gimbal, or drone setups. The internal dust and splash-resistant design ensure reliable performance even in the most challenging shooting environments.

Ideal for solo operators and small teams

With a compact design that reduces reliance on heavy cinema accessories and lightens the load for filmmakers, the Simera-C are particularly suited for travel shoots and documentary work where mobility is key. When paired with auto-focus systems like DJI Focus Pro, operational demands and crew burden are lightened, offering enhanced agility for solo operators and small production teams.

Designed for Sony E-mount, the Simera-C lenses are now available, with a price, per lens, of $879.00, or a total of $3,169.00 for the four lenses kit (28/35/50/75mm T1.5).