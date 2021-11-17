Loupedeck is offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday discounts that will automatically be added when you buy their products. The promotion runs through the end of November.

It’s a long Black Friday 2021 at Loupedeck, whose consoles, Loupedeck+, Loupedeck CT, and Loupedeck Live, are available this season with a special price.

Popular among both photographers and videographers, Loupedeck consoles make for easier video and photo editing. Since the introduction of the company’s first creative console, Loupedeck has grown to become a leading brand of custom editing consoles within professional and hobbyist workstations.

Founded in Finland in 2016, to address the rising demands of creative workflows and the overwhelming complexities of software, Loupedeck’s custom-built consoles solve this with deep integrations, seamless controls, and intuitively designed interfaces that make achieving the perfect edit, easy. The three consoles developed by the company – Loupedeck+, Loupedeck CT, and Loupedeck Live – are now found everywhere, helping to inspire creativity.

Now, Loupedeck Black Week is coming, and it’s the perfect time for ordering a Loupedeck console as a holiday gift or for yourself. Thanksgiving Day through the end of November (November 25-30), Loupedeck is offering Black Friday/Cyber Monday discounts that will automatically be added to your products when you buy from Loupedeck.com. Here is a brief description of each console available.

Loupedeck+

Achieving the perfect edit is now easy as the intuitive design and tactile controls bring a natural feel to photo and video editing. Loupedeck+ is an ergonomic, easy-to-use console, perfect for beginners and pros. Loupedeck+ makes editing simple, keeping your creative vision in focus. Its intuitive design makes retouching, grading, and fine-tuning your photos and videos feel like second nature.

Usual price for the Loupedeck + is $279.00 but you can save $40 if you buy it during this Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion.

Loupedeck CT

Offering a personalized workflow for creative masters, the Loupedeck CT allows you to optimize your creative workflow with Loupedeck’s most powerful and highly customizable editing console, so you can make precise adjustments you can feel and bring any vision to life, all from one intuitive interface. The console allows you to experience a variety of deep native integrations to leading software such as Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, and Ableton Live, and unlock exclusive time-saving features.

Usual price for the Loupedeck CT is $549.00 but you can save $50 if you buy it during this Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion.

Loupedeck Live

Creating content and going live have never been this smooth, says Loupedeck about its Loupedeck Live console. Stop missing moments and falling behind your flow. Loupedeck Live is designed to support you, keeping you engaged and always in control. Instantly access all of your tools, so you can stay focused on your creativity and growing your stream.

Designed to take your creative and streaming workflow to a whole new level, the Loupedeck Live offers speed, accuracy and authority for content creators and live streamers with a limitless vision. To make that happen, besides a user-friendly interface, it offers native compatibility, with a variety of deep native integrations to leading software such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Twitch, Streamlabs OBS, and OBS Studio and unlock exclusive time-saving features.

Usual price for the Loupedeck Live is $269.00 but you can save $40 if you buy it during this Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion.