Loupedeck offers a series of stream-enhancing integrations that include Streamlabs, OBS Studio, Twitch, vMix, Ecamm, and more. Now there is one for Discord.

Available for download on the Loupedeck Marketplace for free, the new plug-in offers streamers, gamers, and general users enhanced external control of the Discord software.

Loupedeck, the maker of customizable consoles used for both video and photography editing has also seen its products used to help creators enhance their livestreams and operate games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Star Citizen, and their new Discord integration will make real-time control of all channels easier.

Available for both Mac and Windows users, the new Discord plug-in from Loupedeck makes it easier than ever for Live, Live S, and CT users to control their Discord account directly with their console. The plug-in, available for download on the Loupedeck Marketplace, allows content creators and streamers to easily access and control Discord while running other applications in the background for a seamless user experience across all software. The plug-in integrates the Discord software with Loupedeck devices so users can begin using it right away and easily customize it further for perfect compatibility.

Discord Plug-in features:

Key features of the plug-in include a user volume control center , making it easy to adjust the volume of individual participants in voice chats. Simply select the image of another user from the control center and adjust their volume using a dial, making balancing user volumes easy and intuitive.

Additionally, the plug-in automatically pulls all text and voice channels from the servers users are part of, with no need to create actions manually. They can simply drag and drop them onto their device and join text or voice channels with a tap of the button.

Loupedeck’s new Discord plug-in also includes visual indicators on the touch buttons to show if a user is muted or how many participants are in voice channels.

Other useful features of the plugin include: