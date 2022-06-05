The Indiegogo campaign still has 20 days to go, but with its goals already achieved, Loupedeck’s newest product, the Loupedeck Live S is already confirmed, and will launch in October 2022.

Streamers and gamers looking for a simple and affordable way to control their streams. Have a new product to check: the Loupedeck Live S streaming controller from Loupedeck.

The creator of customizable consoles, Loupedeck, is back on the crowfunding platform Indiegogo withy its newest product, the Loupedeck Live S, which promises that now you can control the entirety of your stream from one easy-to-use interface. Using touch-sensitive buttons and tactile dials, you can easily change scenes and sources, chat with viewers, adjust audio in real-time, and more, without any hassle.

Expanding its product portfolio, Loupedeck designed this tool specifically for streamers and gamers that are looking for a simple and affordable way to control their streams. The term “gamers” might surprise you, but a new generation of gamers are also content creators that need a tool for their streaming sessions. And, in the end, the Loupedeck Live S, like other consoles from the company, is versatile, so it can be used for any type of streaming, especially if you need an affordable and easy to use solution.

“Loupedeck’s goal has always been to streamline creative processes for our users, and with our continuously growing user base of live streamers and gamers, we wanted to provide a solution specialized to them” says Mikko Kesti, CEO and founder of Loupedeck. “By taking inspiration from the Loupedeck Live, we were able to craft an affordable, intuitive, and efficient tool with everything streamers need so they never have to sacrifice creativity for optimization.”

Loupedeck Live S specifications

The Live S has a touch panel arranged in a grid of three by five buttons, but can be expanded by up to 14 pages and activated with a simple swipe. The dials set the Loupedeck Live S apart from comparable products on the market by allowing streamers to carry out fine-tuned adjustments effortlessly and precisely or make instant changes with the dial’s push function.

The Live S is combatable with both Windows and Mac and comes equipped with the same software as the Loupedeck Live and CT. Designed with 15 touch buttons, two dials, and four analogue buttons, any conceivable action that arises in everyday streaming can be custom assigned based on user preference.

Additional features include:

Native software integrations support popular streaming tools like Twitch, OBS, Streamlabs, or Voicemod. Plus, optional plugins for creative programs like Adobe Lightroom and Final Cut Pro and integrations for additional creative work.

Full control over audio and lighting ­­with freely assignable dials for precise adjustments to volume, backlighting and more, as well as dial push function for mic muting.

Audio Mixer Software controls inputs and outputs from different sound sources separately and accurately thanks to the unique haptic dials.

Loupedeck Marketplace allows users to download and share custom profiles, plugins, and item packages from external providers, partners and influencers, from a constantly growing content library (currently more than 70 downloadable items).

Crowdfunding again at Indiegogo

“Anyone who streams knows the game sound can drown out the music volume, the lighting is often too dark and the chat alerts too intrusive, which all need to be remedied at once” says Thomas Kilian, Product Owner Streaming at Loupedeck, and long-time e-sports caster (who is well known in the scene as Khaldor). “An annoyed user will click through different sources and make awkward adjustments with the mouse, but with the all-encompassing features of the Loupedeck Live S, all of this can be conveniently and quickly fixed with a single hand.”

As with the launch of the Loupedeck+, Loupedeck’s first product released in 2016, the Finnish start-up launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign on June 1, 2022, to reach a community of excitable investors and gamers looking for the latest innovations. “We had a great experience with Indiegogo a few years back and exceeded the goal at the time by over 400 percent” says Kesti. “With this campaign, we wanted to ensure we were reaching that same engaged and passionate audience, while closely monitoring for feedback and rewarding early supporters of Loupedeck and the Live S with strong discounts of up to 35 percent at the time of launch.”