The new Streamlabs plugin provides a simplified and integrated workflow through Loupedeck software & devices.

Natively available on all new Loupedeck devices and automatically installed with Software Update 5.8, the new Streamlabs Desktop Plugin 1.0 for the Loupedeck provides Streamlabs creators with simple and powerful controls over their live streams, and direct access to the Streamlabs Desktop software using Loupedeck devices.

Loupedeck builds consoles designed to improve the experience of major software programs such as Streamlabs across photo, video and audio editing, design, and livestreaming. The company is the creator of the Loupedeck Live S, Live, Creative Tool (CT), and the Loupedeck+; custom-built editing consoles designed to improve the experiences of major software programs across photo, video and audio editing, design, and livestreaming.

“When we acquired Loupedeck earlier this year we had a goal of providing a more seamless experience for Streamlabs creators from onboarding to everyday use with presets available out of the box for Loupedeck devices,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “This 1.0 release is our first offering, which accelerates our goal to bring an ecosystem of hardware and software to creators everywhere, enabling them to focus on doing what they do best, which is make amazing content.”

The Streamlabs Desktop Plugin 1.0 makes Loupedeck Live and Live S the ultimate external controllers for Streamlabs users. The fine-tuned dials on the Live and Live S allow users to more precisely control Streamlabs audio, while customizable buttons empower users to create their own macro actions, such as posting a greeting in the chat, going live, or switching scenes.

“Live streamers are simultaneously juggling gameplay, audio inputs, scene switching, and chat interactions, which can be daunting,” said Vincent Borel, Head of PC Gaming and Creator Products, Logitech G. “The new Streamlabs Desktop plugin gives users complete external control over all elements of their livestream and adds to Loupedeck’s continually growing library of plugins to help make streaming seamless and efficient.”

Plugin available on all new Loupedeck devices

Loupedeck’s dynamic mode also makes the Live and Live S contextually aware, giving users custom pre-set controls at their fingertips as they switch between programs. With this new plugin, live streamers can:

Easily set up Scenes, Sources, Audio Sources and Scene Collections, which are automatically populated and organized in the Loupedeck software

Activate Streamlabs Desktop commands directly from their Loupedeck device

View the status of their livestream on the Loupedeck device

Fine-tune livestream audio control in real time with Loupedeck’s precise dials

For newer live streamers that are working from simpler setups and may only have a single monitor, the Streamlabs plugin makes it easier to access Scenes, Sources, and Scene Collections straight from their Loupedeck devices, freeing up their monitor for views of the gameplay and chats.

The Streamlabs Desktop Plugin 1.0 is natively available on all new Loupedeck devices and is automatically installed with Software Update 5.8, out today. The plugin joins streaming integrations for Twitch and Twitch Studio, OBS, VoiceMeeter, GoXLR, WinAudio, vMix, and more. Attendees of TwitchCon can try out the new plugin at the Logitech booth.

To further expand users’ creative and streaming capabilities the Loupedeck Marketplace. features plugins for Microsoft Teams, WinAudio, Bitfocus Companion, Microsoft PowerToys, MuteDeck for Zoom, Libre Hardware Monitor, and a Loupedeck AI Assistant.