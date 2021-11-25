The now traditional series of Black Friday deals from ProVideo Coalition is back, with some suggestions for our readers. Here is one more note about the best deals available during the next days.

From the Black Friday sales at Rogue, Nissin, Hedge or Think Tank Photo to the Apple Shopping Event here is a new series of deals for ProVideo Coalition readers to explore.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the other excuses to buy new cameras, lenses, accessories, software and many other things are back, as November ends and Christmas appears on the horizon. Time to look at some of the Black Friday and all the other promotions available this 2021.

A Rogue Black Friday

Rogue’s Black Friday is on now, and it’s time to get some of the most fantastic light modifiers available. The picture here shows the Rogue 3-in-1 Flash Grid, which uses 2 interchangeable and stackable grid inserts to create a 45˚, 25˚ or 16˚ grid spot for creating dramatic lighting effects. The Rogue Grid Gel Kit includes 20 different colored gels. Rogue Grid fits most standard sized flashes from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Godox, and Profoto.

This is just one of a series of light modifiers available from Rogue – an ExpoImaging brand. Look also for the FlashBender v3 XL Pro Lighting Kit, the Super Soft Silver reflectors and other products on sale during this period of the year.

Nissin’s Black Friday

Selected by Professional Photographer Magazine as a 2020 Hot One, the Nissin MG80 Pro Flash for Canon, Nikon and Sony is now available for $349.95 instead of the regular $399.95, as part of the Black Friday sales at Nissin. Owners of Fujifilm, Olympus and Panasonic cameras are not forgotten, and Nissin has a series of flash deals for those camera brands, starting with the Nissin i600 Compact On-Camera Flash, available for $119.95 instead of $149.95.

Hedge’s Black Friday deals

Hedge’s Black Friday deals are back, and from single apps to bundles, there is a lot to choose from the company. As a Black Friday exclusive there is even a Hedge For Life, which includes 20 years of updates and support. The company with smart software for filmmakers is known for its Foolcat, Canister, Neofinder and Postlab. You’ll also find at the website apps like Scopebox and Divergent Media’s much loved transcoding and video analysis apps, EditMedia and Scopebox, bundled. Prices during this period are from 20% to 50% off, depending on the product.

Think Tank Photo takes up to 40%

Starting Friday and running until November 29, the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday sales from Think Tank Photo offer a series of products, but you may want to check before sales end: PhotoCross 13 & 15 Backpacks, the Essentials Convertible Rolling Backpack, and the Airport Advantage roller, are all available with up to 40% off. These are the most popular bags, the company says, so hurry if you want one for you or to offer someone special.

The available offers from Think Tank Photo are announced with a clear note: “while supplies last, inventory is limited!” Visit the company’s website for more information and other deals.

Vimeo memberships at Black Friday prices

Vimeo invites everybody to put the company’s most powerful video tools to work. Sign in for a membership during this period and get25% off an annual membership price. Then all you’ve to worry about is to start engaging with your audience, converting new customers, and growing your business. The offer is valid through November 30, and you can save on purchase of a new annual Vimeo Plus, Pro, or Premium, not applicable for free trial. Those interested in Vimeo Enterprise subscriptions for external events have another offer, valid through December 31, 2021: save 25% on purchase of the subscription.

Black Friday sale at Soundstripe

The unlimited, royalty free music creators need to produce exceptional work, in the company’s own words, is back with special sales, during this period. Get access to Soundstripe’s label-quality music library with stems for each song for $89 instead of $149, or access to Soundstripe’s label-quality music library with stems for each song and 60,000+ SFX for $147 instead of $245. Those who also need video can subscribe for full access to the company’s library of music and stems, SFX, and video for $239 instead of $399.

One important note to remember: to get 40% off any yearly plan you need to use code HOLIDAYSALE2021 at checkout.

The Apple Shopping Event

It’s not a mere black Friday, it’s Apple’s Black Friday, or Apple Shopping Event, a date to mark on your calendar. It’s a four-day shopping event, it starts November 26, and you better get ready. Buy an eligible product and get an Apple Gift Card for a later purchase. If you want a new smartphone, buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE and get a $50 Apple Gift Card. Or buy an iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9” and get a $100 Apple Gift Card. Buy an eligible Mac notebook or Mac mini – MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13”, Mac mini, -and get a $100 Apple Gift Card or buy a 27‑inch iMac and get $200.

Viltrox big deals

Viltrox has Black Friday sales until November 29th, 2021, and is offering 10%- 15% discount on camera lenses, the same on video monitors, and then 5 to 10% on mount adapters, 5 to 15% on LED lights and 10% on camera cage/tripod. As usual there are limited quantities, so those who arrive first will be able to get those deals. Visit the company’s website for more information.