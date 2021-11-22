Panasonic’s promotional sales for LUMIX cameras are now available, and you just have to pick the model that suits your needs. There is a camera for everyone in this short list.

Have your LUMIX GH5S or GH5 with savings up to $300, or pick a G95 Lens Kit with 12-60mm saving up to $200 in the special promotion from Panasonic. It’s an invitation to meet your match.

For every kind of photographer, there’s a Panasonic LUMIX camera to match, says the company, and this promotion confirms it: from point-and-shoots with pro-quality imaging and WiFi to tough, all-season adventure cameras for action addicts who love to share, there is something for photographers or videographers aiming to find their ideal camera. And the list includes LUMIX DSLMs for pro-photo performance with 4K cinematic video for serious hybrid photography fun.

This is not a Black Friday 2021 promotion from Panasonic, but it works as such, and it also is a good starting point if you’re looking for special gifts to give this season. So, without further ado, here are the six cameras chosen by Panasonic for this special offer:

LUMIX GH5S

An ultimate camera for lowlight video recording with high sensitivitiy 10.2MP MOS sensor and rich video features including 4K without cropping. Here are some of the LUMIX GH5S features:

10.2MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor with multi-aspect and dual native ISO (400 & 2,500) with a range from 160 – 51,200; extendable to 80 – 204,800.

Unlimited in-camera recording of C4K: 60p50p 8-bit, 30p25p24p 4:2:2 10-bit, 4K: 60p50p 4:2:0 8-bit, 30p25p24p 4:2:2 10-bit. 1080p up to 240fps and C4K 60p VFR.

4K Anamorphic professional video production interchangeable lens camera system with high performance, durability, and mobility.

TC In/Out / Synchro Terminal (via included BNC cable), 3.5mm Mic Jack with Line Input, 3.5mm headphone jack 2.5mm remote socket, HDMI Type A Socket, USB-C 3.1 Socket.

Dual SD Card slots (UHS-II U3 Compatible), V-LogL pre-installed, and 4K HDR hybrid log gamma support.

Usual price is $2,099.99, but you’ll find it for $1,799.99 at some retailers and at Filmtools.

LUMIX GH5

An ultimate hybrid camera with rich video features with high mobility that provides 4K 60p, 4:2:2 10bit, Dual SD card slot and more. Here are some of the LUMIX GH5 features:

Professional photo and 4K video performance in a durable magnesium alloy body.

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor with no low pass filter.

4K Video: Internal recording at 4K60/50p (4:2:0 8bit) & 4K30/25p/24p (4:2:2 10bit).

Variable Video Frame Rates 4K: Max. 60fps & FHD: Max. 180fps.

5-Axis Photo/Video Dual I.S. 2.0 up to 5 stops with compatible LUMIX MFT lenses, plus in-body stabilization support for classic non-O.I.S lenses.

Fast and accurate focusing utilizing LUMIX 480 fps DFD focusing system and Venus Engine 10

Full size (Type A) HDMI terminal with cable lock included & twin SD Card slots (UHS-II U3 Compatible).

3.5mm mic & headphone terminals – optional DMW-XLR1 microphone adaptor.

Eye viewfinder 3680k-dot OLED, 21mm, 0.76x.

V-LogL recording with (Optional) DMW-SFU1 paid upgrade

Usual price is $1,599.99, but you’ll find it for $1,299.99 at some retailers and also at Filmtools.

LUMIX DC-G9

Full resolution 20.3-megapixel sensor, plus 80 megapixels high-resolution JPEG /RAW in-camera image. Here are some of the LUMIX DC-G9 features:

Fast 0.04 sec. (approx.) lock focus result *1 from a new LUMIX ultra high-speed AF technology. 60 fps [AFS] electronic shutter or 20 fps [AFC] electronic shutter high-speed burst in full-res.

Massive 3,680K-dot OLED Live View Finder [LVF] with 120 fps refresh rate, 0.83X magnification, and blackout free 100% field of view.

5-Axis Dual I.S2 combines data from a gyro, accelerometer, & image sensors for stabilization performance of 6.5 stops lower shutter speeds *2 *3, when combined with LUMIX O.I.S. lenses with 2-Axis I.S.

Dual UHS-II SD Card slots for in-camera backup, relay, or format allocation recording.

4K 30p/60p 4:2:2 10bit video recording, Variable Frame Rate, Hybrid Log Gamma

Usual price is $1,299.99, but you’ll find it for $999.99 at some retailers and at Filmtools.

LUMIX DC-G95 Lens Kit with 12-60mm

Get the best of photo and video with the combination of water & dust resistance, highest image quality and advanced video features. Here are some of the LUMIX G95 features:

Features

FOUR-THIRDS SENSOR– 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without low-pass filter attains maximum performance (ISO 25600 Max sensitivity)

LUMIX G MFT CAMERA LENS – Easy-to-use LUMIX G 12-60mm 3.5-5.6 standard focal for Micro Four Thirds Lens Mount digital mirrorless cameras

4K V-LOG L VIDEO – 4K 24/30p video capture plus pre-installed V-Log L offers exceptional flexibility in post-production, featuring log characteristics with 12 stops of dynamic range

4:2:2 HDMI OUTPUT – Real-time image output to an optional external monitor in 4:2:2 / 8-bit via an optional micro HDMI cable simultaneously while recording video

MIC JACK – 3.5mm microphone jack supports external microphone use, such as an optional Panasonic External Stereo/Shotgun Microphone DMW-MS2

Usual price is $1,199.99, but you’ll find it for $699.99 at some retailers and at Filmtools.

LUMIX DC-G85 Lens Kit 12-60mm

Compact and lightweight all-rounder with 16MP MOS sensor, powerful image stabilization and variangle touch LCD in a rugged body. Here are some of the LUMIX G85 features:

Less bulky than a DSLR, the LUMIX G85 is the compact 4K video-enabled Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless (DSLM) camera with true-to-life photo image quality.

Newly developed in-body gyro sensor adds class-leading 5-axis body stabilization that when mated to LUMIX 2-axis optically stabilized lenses for a “Dual IS” effect, is worth nearly 5 f-stops in video and still capture.

4K Video recording at 30p/24p 100 Mbps plus a 3.5mm port for external microphones. (Full HD 60p 28Mbps)

Weather sealed splashproof and dustproof, rugged enough to withstand even the most challenging environments.

16-Megapixel MFT eliminates the need for low-pass sensor filters while boosting fine detail resolving power sensor.

Never miss a photo with 3 unique 4K Ultra HD Video pause and save 4K Photo Modes

Expand creative possibilities with 27 (and growing) interchangeable lens options

Usual price is $1,199.99, but you’ll find it for up to less $300.00 at some retailers.

LUMIX FZ80

Super zoom camera with 60x zoom, 18.1MP sensor, 4K photo/video and variangle LCD. Here are some of the LUMIX FZ80 features:

Exclusive 4K PHOTO combined with 4K video capture performance.

18.1MP sensor resolution.

Optically stabilized 20-1200mm (60X) LUMIX DC VARIO lens

Fast and accurate focusing utilizing LUMIX DFD focusing system.

Travel ready USB Charging.

Wi-Fi connection to a mobile device.

High resolution 1,170k-dot viewfinder, and touch enabled LCD display

Usual price is $399.99, but you’ll find it for $299.99 at some retailers and at Filmtools.