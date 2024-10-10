Based on the L-Mount system standard, the LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 is designed to be a compact and lightweight addition to the LUMIX S Series full frame lens line up.

Designed with video in mind as well as photography, the new LUMIX S 18-40mm incorporates the high-quality video performance expected from LUMIX with effective focus breathing suppression.

The new LUMIX S 18-40mm is the world’s smallest and lightest zoom lens – at launch and among AF compatible interchangeable zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras -, weighing approximately 155g/0.34lb, and is designed to be a compact and lightweight addition to the LUMIX S Series full frame lens line up. According to Panasonic, “this lens covers focal lengths from an ultra-wide angle of 18mm to a standard 40mm, with a closest shooting distance of 0.15m/0.49ft, allowing for the flexibility to capture expansive landscapes and buildings or portrait shots in a natural perspective.”

While the title of “world’s smallest and lightest zoom lens” may not last long, as there appears to be an ongoing competition from lens makers to design smaller and more efficient lenses, one thing the LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 will keep: its ability to capture subjects within the focal range of 18-120mm with the Hybrid Zoom function on the LUMIX S9. Yes, this 18-40mm lens can be an 18-120mm with the right camera, just like the LUMIX S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 (S-R2060), by the magic of Hybrid Zoom and the S9, extends the coverage to 180mm, making it, also, a good everyday lens. Just not as small and light as the 18-40mm.

The digital zoom era is coming

We’re apparently entering a time when the use of digital zoom with high-resolution sensors allows lenses to offer a focal length range beyond what’s inscribed on the barrel. The recent story published here at ProVideo Coalition about the LEICA Q3 43 suggests that not only is it possible, but it’s also becoming a suggested practice to reach a dream of many photographers: have only one compact lens and still be able to cover a variety of subjects simply by zooming… even if digitally!

The LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 is the perfect partner to the compact full frame LUMIX S9 camera, due to its compact and portable dimensions of 9 x 40.9 mm (the world’s thinnest at just 40.9mm when retracted) and a light weight of 155g. Its unique 18-40mm focal length, going from 18mm ultra-wide angle that allows for capture of expansive landscapes, to the standard 40mm that is perfect for shots with a natural perspective, makes it a good lens for most subjects, while the “marriage” with the Hybrid Zoom function expands the focal coverage to levels that make this the only lens many users will need. Imagine this: an 18-200mm lens that weighs 155g!

Effectively suppresses focus breathing

Robust and reliable dust, splash and freeze-resistant design with fluorine coating are features of the LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3. Panasonic claims that the lens offers excellent performance in both photo and video, capturing in high-resolution with beautiful bokeh quality, and that it effectively suppresses focus breathing, in which the angle of view changes due to movements in the focus position.

The LUMIX S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 (S-R1840) will be available for purchase in mid-November 2024 at valued channel partners for $499.99 USD for the lens and $1799.99 for the N Kit (S9 body + 18-40 lens).

In addition, LUMIX is announcing two new colors to the S9 assortment – Sakura Pink and Mint Green, which will be available for purchase Mid-November. All six colorways will also be available in a new kit that features the S9 body and the S 18-40mm lens, offering the perfect travel partner for creators on the go.