With revolutionary video performance, the LUMIX S1RII is the first LUMIX camera to realize 8K video recording at 14 stops of dynamic range, broadening the possibilities of video creation.

Featuring a newly developed 44.3MP BSI CMOS sensor and high-performance engine with L2 Technology that work together to deliver impressive stills and videos with LUMIX’s esteemed natural color science, according to Panasonic, the LUMIX S1RII includes an enhanced version of the popular Open Gate feature, allowing to shoot in 6.4K, and even up to 8.1K / 7.2K 2 with a future firmware update.

Furthermore, as a first for the LUMIX S series, it supports internal recording of 5.8K Apple ProRes RAW HQ / ProRes RAW 3 to a CFexpress Type B card. This makes it possible to record high-quality video data with minimal setup and without using external devices or cables, providing greater mobility for one-man operations and small-scale shoots.

Image stabilization system continues to improve

Evolved real-time recognition Phase Hybrid AF, now with AI tracking, quickly and precisely detects human eyes and faces and follows a subject’s movements smoothly. With high-speed continuous shooting at approximately 40 fps 4 and AF tracking, dynamic subjects can be captured accurately and effortlessly. The SH pre-burst mode even starts taking pictures before the shutter is fully pressed, ensuring you never miss a shot.

Panasonic’s widely acclaimed image stabilization system continues to improve, with the LUMIX S1RII achieving 8.0-stop shutter speed compensation 5 with in-body stabilization, and 7.0-stop 6 even in the telephoto range with Dual I.S. 2. The advanced video image stabilization features cropless E.I.S. video distortion correction, reducing peripheral distortion while preserving the original angle of view. This allows for greater flexibility in handheld wide-angle shooting. The newly designed compact body and the tilt and free-angle monitor are adaptable to any shooting style, making it an excellent companion for those seeking both mobility and creative flexibility.

Load LUTs directly into the camera

The LUMIX S1RII will be compatible with the “LUMIX Lab” smart phone application, enabling you to load LUTs directly into the camera. This streamlines the post-production process, allowing for smoother client deliveries and giving you more time to focus on creativity. A new “LUMIX Flow” app will be launched to enhance production workflows across various scenarios, such as short films, documentaries, music videos, and corporate promotional videos.

The “Lumix Flow” app offers a range of features, from storyboard creation and shooting to file organization. The LUMIX S1RII integrates with third party software such as “Frame.io” for more efficient postproduction and collaboration. For the first time in LUMIX history, the LUMIX S1RII supports tethering via “Capture One,” assisting a diverse range of creators across various production scenarios.

Here are the main features of the new camera from Panasonic:

High resolution and high image quality for both stills and videos with a newly developed sensor and next-generation engine

Utilizes a newly developed approximately 44.3MP full-frame BSI CMOS image sensor.

Features a 177MP (approx.) handheld high-resolution mode that captures the immersive presence and details of subjects with precision.

Offers high-resolution recording that captures the texture and fine details of subjects and supports LUMIX’s first 8K 30p video recording 2 with 14 stops 1 of dynamic range.

Supports 5.8K Apple ProRes RAW HQ / ProRes RAW internal recording to a CFexpress Type B card.

Enhanced core performance that unlocks new creative possibilities

Redefined re al-time recognition Phase Hybrid AF with improved eye and face detection and AI-driven tracking accuracy for people.

Enhanced 8.0-stop 3 in-body image stabilization (B.I.S.) and newly developed cropless E.I.S. video distortion correction, which stabilizes without cropping the angle of view.

High resolution and high-speed continuous shooting, offering approximately 40 fps 2 with the electronic shutter “SH” mode, and an extended continuous shooting “H+ (High Speed Plus)” mode of approximately 10 fps 2 with a mechanical shutter, allowing you to experience post view blackout-free shooting.

Powerful apps that seamlessly support the production workflow

Compatible with “Capture One,” making it the first LUMIX camera to work seamlessly with the widely used editing software in professional studio photography.

Compatible with “Frame.io,” enabling smooth progression from shooting to editing, as well as cloud sharing and collaboration.

Supports “LUMIX Lab,” simplifying the transfer, editing, and color personalization of photos and videos for seamless smartphone integration and social media sharing.

Supports new “LUMIX Flow,” which assists with storyboard creation, on-site checks during filming, and automatic data organization after shooting to support the video production workflow.

LUMIX mode: Assists with storyboard creation, on-site checks during filming, and automatic data organization after shooting to support the video production workflow.

Smartphone mode: Experience the joy of video creation, such as scripting and editing a short drama, documentary video or dance video, with just a smartphone.

External monitor: Use a smartphone as an external monitor while shooting, allowing you to swiftly change and adjust the camera settings on the mobile device.

Panasonic also introduced the new DMW-BG2 battery grip, designed to match the feel of the S1RII when holding the camera vertically. The battery in the battery grip can be exchanged while the camera is on, and the grip also supports providing power to the camera for shooting in certain extensive modes.

Price and availability

The new LUMIX S1RII will be available in late March for $3299.99 at valued channel partners.