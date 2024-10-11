Promising increased flexibility for videographers, the new LUMIX S5D full frame mirrorless camera is the LUMIX 5D camera with a new feature: the camera is DJI LiDAR AF ready.

It’s no secret that Panasonic has been exploring the uses of DJI’s LiDAR for a while and the refreshed LUMIX S5D takes advantage of LIDAR to provide increased flexibility for videographers.

The new LUMIX S5D is based on the compact design of the LUMIX S5, from 2021, so it features the same key specifications of that model, meaning it is built around a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that boasts wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance, and realises a maximum ISO 51200 of crystal-clear high sensitivity video with Dual Native ISO technology.

According to Panasonic, the LUMIX S5D delivers superb video performance and is capable of 4K 60p/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, and 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording up to 30 minutes. It is also capable of 4K 60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output. For 4K 30p/25p 4:2:0 8-bit internal recording, there is no time limit.

In addition to C4K video recording, the LUMIX S5D is capable of RAW video data output to ATOMOS NINJA V over HDMI at a resolution of 5.9K (5888×3312) 29.97p/25p, 4.1K (4128×2176) 59.94p/50p and Anamorphic 3.5K (3536×2656)/50p. A variety of video recording assist functions such as the Vector Scope Display, Master Pedestal Adjustment and SS/Gain Operation(SEC/ISO, ANGLE/ISO, SEC/dB) are also available.

Dynamic range from Panasonic cinema cameras

The LUMIX S5D delivers 14+ stops of dynamic range, virtually the same as those of the Panasonic cinema cameras, to precisely reproduce everything from dark to bright areas. The ability to capture accurate colours and skin tones is a must for any filmmaker. The LUMIX S5D imports the renowned colour science of Panasonic’s VariCam line-up of cinema cameras, as well as V-Log / V-Gamut.

The LUMIX S5D features Dual Native ISO sensitivity, a technology that was first introduced in the Panasonic professional cinema VariCam line-up. Normally, noise increases as sensitivity rises with a single native ISO image sensor. However, the image sensor with Dual Native ISO in the S5D minimises noise generation by choosing an optimal circuit to use according to the sensitivity before gain processing. As a result, it allows a maximum of ISO 51200 high sensitivity recording. Dual Native ISO gives film creators a greater variety of artistic choices as well as the ability to use less light on set, saving time. The LUMIX S5D’s Dual Native ISOs are 640 and 4000.

The LUMIX S5D integrates the Body I.S. (Image Stabiliser) for powerful handshake correction. Panasonic developed an algorithm that precisely calculates shake information acquired not only from the gyrosensor, but also from the image sensor and accelerometer sensor. This enables more accurate shake detection and compensation, making it possible to use a 5-stop slower shutter speed. Combining the Body I.S. (5-axis) in the camera and the O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabiliser, 2-axis) in the LUMIX S Series lens the 5-axis Dual I.S.2 compensates for blurring, allowing the use of a 6.5-stop slower shutter speed.

Increased flexibility for videographers

It is highly beneficial in telephoto shots and in adverse situations, such as in low-light or one-handed shooting. The 5-axis Dual I.S.2 works for both photo and video recording, including 4K. The Body I.S. compensates for camera movement even when other L-Mount lenses without O.I.S. are used.

To all those features that are inherited from the original LUMIX S5, the LUMIX S5D adds compatibility with DJI’s LiDAR system, specifically designed to enhance focus capabilities. That’s what this refresh is all about. Apparently, Panasonic could not introduce compatibility in the original model, so opted for an updated model that, while puzzling some, may represent a step in the right direction for videographers.

When the S5D is paired with DJI LiDAR Range Finder Module and DJI RS 3 Pro Gimbal, distance measurement information is sent to the camera via USB, and the camera drives the focus, so no focus motor is required, enabling easier handling with a more compact size and greater freedom of shooting. Furthermore, there is no need for lens calibration adjustments, which saves setup time. Thanks to the LiDAR’s high-speed 43,200 ranging points within a 14-meter distance, extremely fast AF is realized, which is also effective when shooting in low-light conditions, providing increased flexibility for videographers.

The S5D will be available from the end of October for RRP €1,599 / £1,399 for the kit which includes the LUMIX S Series 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 lens, or RRP €2,099 / £1,799 for the kit which includes the 20-200mm F4-7.1 lens. There is no price indication in Dollars as this model is for European countries only and is not available in the United States. The regular LUMIX S5D, though, continues to be available in the US market.