Panasonic’s first super-telephoto zoom for the LUMIX S lineup, reaching from 100 mm to 500 mm also supports 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for up to 1000 mm focal length.

Wit the new lens Panasonic expands the Lumix S system into the super-telephoto range, designed for subjects at a distance such as wildlife, motorsport and landscapes, while keeping the handling familiar to L-Mount users.

As the first (as of September 24, among interchangeable lenses for AF compatible full-frame mirrorless cameras) ultra-telephoto zoom lens in the LUMIX S Series lineup to cover a focal length of up to 500mm, this lens supports lens teleconverters (sold separately), enabling ultra-telephoto shooting with a combined focal length of up to 1000mm. It delivers high resolution and beautiful bokeh across the entire zoom range, enabling photographers and videographers to capture stunning images and footage in a wide variety of shooting scenarios, including wildlife, motorsports, and landscapes.

With the optional teleconverter DMW-STC20 attached the maximum aperture becomes two stops slower. Users should also note that when a teleconverter is attached, the focal length of this lens is limited to 150–500mm.

The optical design uses 19 elements in 12 groups, including UED, ED and UHR glass, to maintain resolution across the range, while an 11-blade diaphragm helps produce smooth background blur. Image stabilization works with Dual I.S. 2 and is rated up to 7.0 stops at the 500mm end when paired with a compatible Lumix S camera. Autofocus is driven by a Dual Phase Linear Motor for precise, quiet operation.

The LUMIX S 100-500mm F5-7.1 O.I.S is built for straightforward operation in the field. It offers a customizable focus ring, a focus button and a focus limiter, along with AF/MF and O.I.S. switches and a zoom-limit switch. The focus ring can be used as a control ring, by assigning preferred settings such as aperture or other customizable parameters, while the focus button allows users to assign their preferred functions, enabling a highly personalized and responsive shooting experience.

To meet the growing demand for video production, the lens also incorporates features such as focus breathing suppression and micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure transitions, supporting high-quality video performance.

The lens barrel is dust-, splash- and freeze-resistant and accepts 82mm front filters. Despite its reach, the lens remains compact at 196.1 mm and weighs 1,285 g. Minimum focus distance is 0.8 m at 100 mm and 1.5 m at 500 mm, with maximum magnification of 0.16× and 0.36× respectively.

With this product, Panasonic aims to expand the creative scope by providing a compact yet powerful ultra-telephoto shooting experience for both enthusiasts and professionals.

The new LUMIX S 100-500mm lens is available for pre-order for $2099.99 at valued channel partners.