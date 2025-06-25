Panasonic LUMIX has introduced a series of new firmware updates for its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S1RII, S1II and S1IIE, to improve the hybrid shooting experience and enhancing functionality.

Open Gate recording and RAW data video for the LUMIX S1RII and focus stacking function for the LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE are some of the new features introduced with the new firmware updates.

Hybrid shooting is a popular term recently, and companies are using it to either introduce new cameras or update existing models. Following the trend, Panasonic just announced new firmware updates or its LUMIX S Series Cameras: S1RII, S1II and S1IIE aimed at “improving the hybrid shooting experience”. While also enhancing functionality. It’s the magic of the digital world making it possible to add features to existing cameras.

The latest firmware updates, available to download free of charge from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website introduce the following changes:

LUMIX S1RII Firmware Version 1.2 Updates

Advanced Recording Formats 8.1K / 7.2K (3:2) Open Gate recording and RAW data video can be output via HDMI for external recording. ARRI LogC3 will be available by using DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (sold separately), enabling the colors to match ARRI’s digital cinema cameras. ARRI LogC3 is a Log gamma developed by ARRI and used in ARRI digital cinema cameras. Please note: ALEXA 35 uses ARRI LogC4. DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (sold separately) is required. On the LUMIX S1II/S1IIE, ARRI LogC3 can be used for 10bit recording in video mode. Supports HEIF recording in 4:2:0 10-bit format.

Improved Shooting Assistance Tools Urban Sports recognition will be added to the existing human detection capabilities for eyes, faces, and bodies, accurately capturing dynamic movements like breakdancing, skateboarding, and parkour. The frame aspect ratio options will be expanded from 10 to 17 and enable simultaneous display of up to three frames. Focus stacking function introduces the ability to synthesize images taken at multiple focus positions to produce a single image with deep depth of field and sharpness throughout.

Expanded Workflow Capabilities Direct transfers from the CFexpress Type B or SD memory card to an external SSD can be made, giving more workflow options and greater flexibility. Supports recording proxy files to the internal memory card during HDMI RAW video data output. Supports data transfer via Wi-Fi and wired LAN (USB-LAN conversion) with Capture One. Compatible with timecode synchronization via Bluetooth. Connectivity with UVC/UAC devices is supported. Compatible with Bluetooth connectivity with DJI’s gimbals (Compatible models as of June 2025: RS 4 Mini). HLG View Assist will be available for accurate gradation and exposure checks on the camera’s monitor or viewfinder, as well as on external monitors that do not support HLG.

Enhanced customization The focus ring can be used as a control ring (compatible lens models as of May 2025: S-E2460, S-X50, S-R24105, S-R2060), enabling for assigning key functions. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode. The AF frame color can be chosen from 10 colors for better usability.



LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE Firmware Version 1.1 Updates